Homecoming week is here. It will sort of officially kick off with Sunday’s Orange Fountain Dyeing and Homecoming Coronation.
It’s a big one. The centennial. A hundred years of America’s Greatest Homecoming. Technically, last year would have marked the centennial. But, much like everything else event-related in the world, it had to be postponed.
So, here we are.
But, turns out, even if we’re 101 years away from the first official homecoming, it kind of lines up, because that event in 1920 was Oct. 30.
OSU archivist David Peters gave a nice verbal history of homecoming in an interview with Meghan Robinson for the Inside OSU podcast. It’s up now on the OSU Alumni Association website.
Peters mentions that alumni had been coming back, going to football games and attending dances prior to 1920. He said the harvest carnival came along in 1913.
It became more official, getting more alumni together, in 1920. Peters said the alums had a section to themselves at the football game. The next year, they were all picked up from the Stillwater Train Depot and brought to campus.
The first parade was 1930, which Peters said was attended by about 17,000. He said by the mid ’30s, houses near campus were decorated. Peters said before 1966, they didn’t close off the street for the house decorations. That shift, giving people more time stretch their legs and look around, led to Walkaround becoming better attended than the parade.
Robinson asked Peters why OSU is America’s Greatest Homecoming. His answer, it’s because so many people and organizations make the effort.
It’s simple, and true.
At many major universities, you can walk through town on that day and not even realize it’s homecoming.
The Cowboy family decided they were going to make it special and they did.
