As it stands, despite the shadow boxing of the so-called pubic education fight between the House, Senate and governor’s office, there will be clear winners and clear losers.
You might be thinking, “Hey, doesn’t Gov. Stitt always say Oklahoma should be a free market that doesn’t pick winners or losers?”
Yeah, he says that a lot.
The pitch, at least the one that the pro-voucher cohorts would like to sell, is that we all imagine some poor kid reading from a crumbling text book in a poorly lit classroom getting magically swept away from their publicly funded lives into a pristine private school.
There, is a major flaw with that dream.
For a voucher or tax credit scheme to actually work the way it’s being sold, the private schools would have to play along.
The private schools would have to let their enrollment swell by hundreds of more students.
Even if tuition is double what the tax credits or vouchers could provide, and knowing that low-income folks would have to be subsidized with additional scholarships to send their kids there, would the private schools be inclined to let all these poor kids in the system?
Even if they’re not great at basketball or academic superstars?
Do we think they’re willing to do that?
No. They aren’t. They already keep enrollment down and reject who they like. Nothing in the new legislation changes that.
And would they take on the burden of disabled children that require extra attention from staff?
No, they wouldn’t.
The money will be a nice tax break for the wealthy.
Winning is easy when the game is always rigged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.