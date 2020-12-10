Nearly 40 women a year go through SANE examinations in our area.
Have we had time to let the numbers reported in the News Press investigation series marinate in our minds?
As we approached the series, we knew a few things would happen after the publication. The first story was about the data and the complaints filed versus prosecution. It was expected to be a big gap, and most people knew that going in. The result of the story led to a few things, the first and most important being that we would hear from women who tell us they experienced a sexual assault and did not get justice.
We welcome those stories from anyone who has the courage to share. The second would be complaints that the criticism has been unfairly leveled at law enforcement, and to a certain degree that is likely truly unfair, but some of it may be warranted. The third, and the one that’s most upsetting, is the “Yeah, but.”
“Yeah, but some women...”
By that, we mean, people who like to assume that the vast majority of rape cases aren’t prosecuted because the vast majority of allegations are false. Or even, people who believe the most important outcome of a rape investigation is that it hasn’t hurt the reputation of the accused.
It’s plenty fair to say there are false allegations, but there’s a reason we reported on the number of SANE exams.
Forty a year – 43 so far this year.
And if you read the story, you know what’s involved, and the level of discomfort it contains. Can you know that and really think there are 40 women a year, nearly every year, submitting themselves to a sexual assault exam because a guy didn’t text back, or because they regretted the night before?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.