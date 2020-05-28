Indulge us for a moment as we turn a quick focus toward Other University, that four-year college just west of Little Axe, Oklahoma.
Its head football coach, Lincoln Riley, is a little more active on Twitter than his counterpart Mike Gundy. Not all that important, just laying the groundwork, to say Riley tweets a lot, and it isn’t always about recruiting.
Riley, on Tuesday, retweeted someone who was commenting about the importance of masks. For those who don’t know, that just means he put someone else’s post in his space so a lot of the same people who follow him would be able to see it.
The user, Shanti Akers, wrote, “Not wearing a mask is a sign of your privilege. It means that, even in a pandemic, with thousands of people dying, you have not been touched by sorrow. Trust me, if you had actually seen Covid-19 in action, ravaging the human body, you’d be wearing the damn mask.”
Riley posted that with little symbols for someone screaming, meaning it’s a thought he himself endorses and is proud to amplify.
Then came this reply from an OU fan:
“It’s one thing to stand up for your players, students, team, school, and state. Its quite another to promote a sheep/follower mentality to a large segment of your supporters for something that has been blown out of proportion for political purposes.”
All that to get to this – what’s political about what Riley did?
Don’t get political.
Don’t make it political.
Why are you getting political?
Huh?
Where are the politics? In wearing masks in public? In hoping others do too? In saying those are your wishes?
Maybe, just maybe, it’s political because acknowledging masks are now necessary is to acknowledge mistakes were made in preparing for this pandemic, and dadgummit, that’s just not something we’re willing to do.
How else is it a political statement?
How is it an endorsement of anything other than wanting to keep people safe?
Don’t get political.
We agree absolutely. Wanting to wear a mask and encourage others to wear a mask is truly about compassion. Why would anyone cede compassion to the other side of the political divide?
