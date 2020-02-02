Like most government bodies, the Stillwater City Council struggles to keep its constituents engaged. Sure, people show up en masse when they’re angry about something, but during your average City Council meeting, it can be a challenge to find a seat that isn’t occupied by someone on the city’s payroll.
The Councilors have set a goal of keeping the public more informed and getting it more involved. In fact, priority No. 6 in the city’s strategic plan is “To encourage participation and an understanding of government through outreach and inclusiveness initiatives that inspire trust and confidence in local government.”
So why did the City Council decide to hold a nontelevised study session on Monday at a time and a place that seems almost designed to discourage the public from attending?
The council’s normal 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall was canceled and replaced with a 7 a.m. meeting in the clubhouse at Karsten Creek Golf and Country Club. The meeting wasn’t broadcast, live-streamed or recorded on video, so anyone who wasn’t in that room wouldn’t have a way of knowing what was discussed.
The News Press was there, but the 7 a.m. meeting time would have made it difficult for many people who work 8-5 to attend. Then there’s the matter of location.
True, Karsten Creek is only about 10 miles from City Hall, but that trip takes 17 minutes by car, 51 minutes by bicycle and three hours and six minutes by foot, according to Google Maps. OSU’s bus system doesn’t run out there and it would cost about $20 to take an Uber.
And also true, Karsten Creek’s clubhouse and golf course are technically open to the public. Anyone with $400 to spend can play a round of golf there. But the fact that homes in Karsten Creek cost close to $1 million gives the place an air of exclusivity and it’s likely that many of Stillwater’s working class people have never been there.
It might intimidate people and makes them assume they wouldn’t be welcome, even if that isn’t the case.
Ironically, the study session was held to talk about the very strategic plan that includes civic engagement as one of its mission-driven priorities.
Understand, we’re not saying the City Council technically violated the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, which only requires that “All meetings of public bodies … shall be held at specified times and places which are convenient to the public and shall be open to the public, except as hereinafter specifically provided.”
But we are saying that this particular meeting didn’t match the spirit and intention of the act and certainly failed to advance the Council’s own stated goals. One strategy for increasing engagement is providing as many opportunities as possible for residents to be in the room with the people who are making decisions about their lives.
Surely there was a meeting space available somewhere that would have been more accessible to the general public.
Staff from the City’s department of Marketing and Civic Engagement – It was enough of a priority to make it part of the department’s name – is constantly looking for new ways to find out what the public is thinking and to deliver information. The meeting could have at least been recorded to air later or to release as a podcast.
It may be that nobody would have attended the meeting anyway, but the casual observer might think they weren’t really given the chance.
Perception counts and this was a bad decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.