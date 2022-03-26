The News Press Editorial Board is endorsing a Yes vote on the April 5 bond election for Fire Station II.
Early voting will begin March 31.
The bond in $9 million dollars to relocate from the OSU campus and construct, furnish and equip a new fire station.
This will trigger additional property taxes.
The current City of Stillwater plan is to construct this new fire station on Western Road.
We believe, and hopefully many will agree, that the current Fire Station II is not as functional as it should be for our community.
It’s still a beautiful building and a great relocation, and as Oklahoma State University takes over the location, the historic building will be preserved.
City administrators have said they believe the new location will improve response time, and improve our location’s Insurance Services Office rating. The latter could mean a reduction in property insurance rates.
We believe this is the appropriate funding mechanism for something that is designed to protect Stillwater residents and Stillwater property.
Stillwater has not passed a municipal bond since 1999. If we have one regret, it’s that we aren’t also voting on improvements to Animal Welfare. While we support this vote, we hope there is enough momentum remaining in the fall or next spring to support that as well.
