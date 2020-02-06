Last year, Payne County Commissioners, approved the repurposing of a quarter-cent sales tax. Originally used to fund building and maintaining the county jail, the tax would expire in April 2021.
Now the purpose of the sales tax would be to fund the purchasing of road and bridge material and road and bridge construction services. It would also be extended through March 31, 2031.
The News Press Editorial Board is recommending a “yes” vote to extend the quarter-cent sales tax. Early, in-person absentee voting will be today and Friday at the Payne County Courthouse, with the regular polling place election Tuesday. City council races will also be on that ballot, but we’re not taking a side in those.
Flooding certainly took its toll on roads and bridges last year, but we should know that our infrastructure is under constant strain. According to U.S. Census Data, Payne County’s population only grew by about 5,000 between 1980 and 2,000. Since 2,000 the population has grown by about 14,000. We hover around 82,000 right now. Though the trucking industry experienced a slight recession in 2019, there is typically growth in freight transportation, and there are more big trucks on the road than there ever have been.
The condition of our roads is the most common complaint from the people of the city and county. Unless, most of us are willing to commit to alternative forms of transportation, we’re going to need to address roads now and into the future.
If we want good roads and bridges, we’ll have to pay for them. We think the quarter-cent sales tax is reasonable, and we’re simply asking to extend it.
