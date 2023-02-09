Hopefully Payne County residents are fully aware of the opportunities they have to vote and make a difference in multiple elections.
Early voting is Thursday and Friday at the Payne County Administration Building and election day is Tuesday.
All Payne County voters can vote on the 3/8th-cent sales tax extension that funds road and bridge work, the county general fund, the fair board, extension center and county fire departments. That vote is broken into five propositions. It would keep an existing sales tax in place that would otherwise expire in 2024.
The municipal election in Stillwater is open to people who live within Stillwater City limits. The school bond issue is open to people who live within the SPS school district.
The City Council election could end up needed a runoff if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote.
The bond has a higher threshold for passage. It requires 60 percent of a yes vote to pass.
Things could be close in these elections, maybe with some razor-sharp margins of loss or victory.
Be confident that your vote will definitely count in these elections. In fact, these local elections often have more sway over our everyday lives than those at the national level. Go vote.
