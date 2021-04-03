If you haven’t already voted early, don’t forget we have local elections Tuesday.
We have elections in Stillwater, Cushing, Glencoe and Perkins.
Here, we have a pair of school board elections and a runoff for City Council.
They called the City Council race a runoff, but school board is different because the original election was a primary. We don’t know why that’s the case, but we know who’s on the ballot.
In the Stillwater Board of Education races its incumbent president Camille DeYong against challenger Carle Santlelli in Ward 1 and in Ward 5, it’s incumbent Steve Hallgren against challenger Marshall Baker. Hallgren is finishing an appointed term and Baker is a former board member.
In the City Council race, it’s Christie Hawkins and Ariel Ross. They made it to this point after an original field of seven. For either, it would be their fist time on the Council. Vice Mayor Pat Darlington chose not to run for re-election.
All elections are important, especially local elections, but knowing that municipal elections set the threshold for petition signatures means a little bit more.
As most of us who might not have already known found out last year, the petitions to get on a ballot in Stillwater require a number of signatures roughly 25 percent of the turnout of the last municipal election.
We believe in citizen-led petition drives, and that they can be part of the election process, but that shouldn’t be a really low threshold.
Polls open 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
