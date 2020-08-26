Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 93F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.