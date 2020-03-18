Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.