I have two children. Both college age and both attending different colleges in different states. My son is a junior at Oklahoma State University here in Stillwater. My daughter is a sophomore at the University of Vermont in Burlington. What their school year will look like is based primarily on how their colleges respond to the coronavirus.
As you know, OSU has opened campus fully. Classes are in person, vaccines and masks are encouraged but not required, and football season has begun. There is a push to get as many students vaccinated as possible once they are on campus.
UVM has opened campus fully, too. Classes are in person, vaccines are required. Masking indoors is required per the CDC, but since the campus has a 100% vaccination rate, no other mitigations are in place at this time.
Colleges don’t function in a vacuum. In fact, both OSU and UVM are state-funded, land-grant colleges. So here’s a little state background to help you understand the differences.
Oklahoma, considered a red state, has a Republican governor and state legislature. In fact, the state legislature is a supermajority of Republican legislators. Personal freedoms have taken center stage in legislation passed this last session to the point that local entities, such as school boards and universities, are banned from instituting science-based mitigation strategies for their learning communities.
Vermont, considered a blue state, actually has a split government. The governor is Republican while the legislature is Democratic. There was no legislation passed that would supersede local decisions. My daughter had to verify her vaccination while finalizing her fall class registration. Because of this requirement and the benefit of being fully vaccinated ourselves, we were able to move her in this year.
When it comes to personal responsibility, I have faith that both my children will do their part. But I fear that it will be more difficult for my son at OSU than it will for my daughter at UVM.
His classes could very well go virtual if community spread increases. While my daughter’s semester looks like it could continue undisturbed. Personal freedoms are important to preserve but we cannot forget to factor in personal responsibilities to the community.
Combating community spread of the coronavirus requires a community response. We must increase our vaccination rate. We must adapt to the threat and wear masks in public when necessary, and schools must be able to make public health decisions for their communities.
Trish Ranson represents Stillwater in District 34 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding District 34, email trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411.
