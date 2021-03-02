Last week was deadline week in the legislature. Both House and Senate bills assigned to committee had to be heard by Thursday in order to advance to the next stage of law creation. As you may recall, in the House alone, about 2,000 bills were introduced this session, so not all could be heard. In fact, only about 530 bills made it through the committee process. That’s on par with the number heard during a regular session, and a good outcome during the ongoing pandemic.
Of the eight bills I introduced, five got hearings and four passed out of committee, as did another, a constituent-request bill, that I picked up from a fellow representative. All have Senate authors and are ready to be presented on the House floor.
Next, we will hear those 530 bills on the House floor. Floor work will continue for only two weeks, so again, not all eligible bills will be heard. In mid-March, we start the committee process again with Senate bills, as the Senate does with our House bills.
So, what’s it like to hear bills on the floor? Each presentation has a “sell.” Think of it like an elevator pitch – a quick, concise summary of what the bill does. If the bill is non-controversial, few questions are raised. If it is controversial, questions can be many and debate often follows. But one thing to remember, if the bill gets a hearing on the floor, it is likely to pass regardless of questions and debates.
Two such controversial bills were presented this past week. Both elicited extensive questioning and debate. Both bills dealt with public education.
HB2074 was an open transfer bill that would allow parents to transfer their children from one public school district to another. It was sold as a “parent choice” bill. But as it garnered broader support, it was amended to the point that it did little to change current practice while at the same time failing to address the critical funding issues that public schools face. In effect, the final bill gave parents a choice between one underfunded district and another underfunded district.
I debated this bill because I felt strongly that by legislating in “scarcity mode”, we’re doing more harm than good. Do I want parents to have a choice? Absolutely. But I want it to be a choice that doesn’t rely on the means of the parent, and I want all parents statewide to have that choice.
HB2078 proposes changes to the school funding formula. The sell was that this change was needed to address the 55,000 “ghost students” who are being counted in multiple districts – a message first conveyed by the governor in his State of the State address. My first issue with the bill is that it doesn’t accurately characterize how the funding formula works. Districts currently use a three-year attendance high to provide districts stability to make payroll and better address educational needs of its students. This is especially true when attendance numbers are declining. This bill changes the “look back” to 15 months and would go into effect this next school year. Hard on the heels of the pandemic, assuming it ends soon – and the major disruptions it has caused – there will be unprecedented confusion regarding stable attendance numbers.
No bill presented is 100 percent good or bad. Yet each bill requires a definitive yes or no from each member. As your representative, it’s my job to consider the pros and cons of each bill and weigh the benefits for Stillwater and the state. Only then do I reach a decision. Some people will be happy with my vote and some will not. That’s part of the work of legislating. But at the end of the day, if I’ve said my piece and am at peace with my decision, then I’ve done the job you elected me to do.
Trish Ranson represents Stillwater in District 34 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
