Criminal justice reform has been in the news of late. In 2018, Oklahoma voters passed SQ 780, reclassifying some lesser felonies as misdemeanors. In 2019, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed 1,165 commutations, pardons, and paroles affecting mostly those imprisoned for nonviolent drug and property crimes. In April 2020, he commuted another 452 sentences to reduce prison populations when the coronavirus struck.
While reforms were unfolding, I met “James,” an HD 34 constituent in his 40s who had been released from prison after serving a sentence for check fraud. Like many post-incarcerated Oklahomans, he wanted to get his life back on track.
But he faced obstacles. He was turned away from jobs because applications had that one check-box question, have you ever been convicted of a felony? He was denied admission to colleges because their applications had the same box.
Most criminal justice reform measures focus on reducing sentences. But my conversations with James opened my eyes to another side of the issue – what happens to people after they get out.
Despite the recent drop in prison populations, Oklahoma still has one of the highest incarceration rates in the nation. Soon, we will also have the highest rate of post-incarcerated citizens.
I shared these thoughts with my House colleague, Rep. Melissa Provenzano. Together, we launched an interim study to understand and address the challenges people face upon release. We talked with reform advocates, criminal and social policy experts, and post-incarcerated individuals. We studied approaches other states and reform organizations are taking to help people return to society.
We weren’t far into our work when a pattern emerged – individuals released from incarceration face so many barriers to reintegration that, in effect, they continue paying their debt for the rest of their lives. If we want to decrease recidivism and agree that reintegration would benefit Oklahoma, we must address these barriers.
While changing our mindset will take time and effort, we can take practical steps now to start down that road. Consider college admissions.
More than 900 U.S. colleges rely on the Common App for the application step in the admissions process. The App eliminated the felony conviction question several years ago when research showed that it was essentially an automatic off switch. When those with convictions encountered the box, many threw out the application. When they checked it, schools had a ready-made rationale for rejection.
Most Oklahoma college applications have the box. Only three schools use the Common App – the University of Oklahoma, the University of Tulsa and Oklahoma Christian University.
The University of Tulsa’s process illustrates one way to help post-incarcerated applicants. Since the Common App doesn’t have the box, all applications – with academic records, letters of recommendation, and personal statements – are reviewed. This ensures that all prospective students are evaluated first on their merits.
The question about felony conviction arises only after students receive a preliminary acceptance and are in one-on-one interviews with admissions counselors. At this stage, counselors can more fairly assess the applicant’s suitability for university life. Those with minor drug or property offenses may be deemed to pose little or no risk. Those who show promise but have more serious offenses may get opportunities to enroll in specialized programs with counseling components.
In such cases, the box carries less weight than the applicant’s life story. And universities can choose to shape programs that balance school and student needs.
Automatically denying admission to post-incarcerated individuals like James not only thwarts their progress, it also affords no benefit to our state. I am happy to report that James finally got his chance at Langston University, and he is on track to earn his degree next spring.
Rep. Provenzano and I plan to share our findings with other Oklahoma schools and advocate for post-incarcerated individuals who can be safely reintegrated in society. We are convinced that it is in the best interests of the individuals, our colleges and universities, and Oklahoma to move “beyond the box.”
Trish Ranson represents Stillwater in District 34 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
