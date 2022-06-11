The Oklahoma Legislature completed its regular session for 2022. Normally, we would be done with work at the Capitol until next year, but this has not been a typical year.
This last session was the most contentious about social issues. We passed the most restrictive abortion bill in the nation, vilified the trans population, created a “Hunger Games” model for teacher salary increases, passed more bills that loosened gun ownership requirements, further limited voting access, and created bigger government while talking of tax cuts. All of this was done under the guise of “freedom” and “taking a stand,” but by doing so we lost focus on the issues that can make the most difference in our state.
After the Epic Charter Schools investigation, we failed to address the real-life problem of misappropriated taxpayer funds. Auditor Byrd highlighted loopholes that the Epic owners used to secure $145 million for themselves. The bill to close that loophole never advanced. That is why I am not hopeful for action on the most recent discovery of misappropriated taxpayer dollars in the Swadley/Dept. of Tourism investigation. We should do all we can to secure transparency of taxpayer dollars, but instead, we spend time on issues that have little effect on the lives of Oklahomans.
Speaking of transparency, the budget process lacked even enough transparency to include the governor. He called a special session to address the “inflation relief” he saw missing from the state budget. The governor would like to see an elimination of state sales tax on groceries (4.5%) and a decrease in the income tax (from 5% to 4.75%). Although the grocery tax would be immediately noticed, the reduction in income tax wouldn’t be realized until next spring. My concern, apart from the “too little, too late” aspect of the income tax proposal, is the proposed decrease in income tax could put us in a budget shortfall in future years.
Tempers have flared between the governor and the legislature. The legislature called an extraordinary session to address the appropriation of federal relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). A system of committees was set up to field the submitted applications. Once past the vetting process, they went to the governor. Due to the lack of progress on payouts, the legislature took back the power to appropriate from the governor. Now the projects will progress as bills do: by a vote in both chambers and then to the governor. The governor has the right to veto, but we also can override.
There are some bright spots from this past session. Sen. Dugger and I got a bill passed to allow students to enroll in virtual instruction outside their geographical district. This allows more choice for families, and districts to compete with online charters, such as Epic, and keeps tax dollars accountable.
Legislation that eliminates some licensing barriers for employment was passed. Our neighbors exiting incarceration and entering the workforce find it difficult to earn a living wage, which equals family, housing, and food security and decreases recidivism. Public safety was a key factor in identifying which licensing requirements could be modified to include post-incarcerated individuals.
Legislation requiring insurance companies to cover diagnostic mammograms was passed. Initial screenings are covered but if a follow-up diagnostic test is required, patients often see a bill. The follow-up diagnostic is critical in determining subsequent care and should be covered.
These good bills are prime examples of folks working across the aisle to get good legislation adopted. When national headlines and DC politics stay out of the state legislature, we can work together and achieve great things for the people of Oklahoma.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out: 405-557-7411 or trish.ranson@okhouse.gov.
