Since 2018, I have been a commonsense voice at the Capitol. This year I was selected to lead the House Democrats as the Chair of the Democratic Caucus. This has required me to be even more vocal as a counterbalance to the Republican majority. But I have remained consistent in seeking commonsense, bipartisan solutions.
I authored a bill that encouraged the Health Care Authority to extend Medicaid benefits to new mothers for a full year after birth. This recommendation was also submitted by the Governor’s HELP Taskforce. This is a huge bipartisan win that will help to lower our high maternal mortality rate. The legislature overwhelmingly passed a funding stream for the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine, as well as provide money for faculty raises. I co-authored a bill to establish a Veteran Suicide Prevention Taskforce, a bill allowing tribal regalia at graduations, and a bill that allows for more regulatory flexibility for in-home child care centers. When we work together, we can do great things for our state. When we don’t, we leave our citizens’ needs unmet.
We completed the first regular session of the 59th Legislature on May 26. This is my fifth year to serve and this year was by far the most dysfunctional. The top priority of our Republican supermajority was passing private school vouchers. “Tax credits” (in name only) will go to parents who currently have children enrolled in private school or currently home school their children. This program is not funded to grow the number of children seeking education outside the public school system and fails to address the admissions practices of private schools. The frustrating aspect of this whole voucher scheme is that it’s not really parent choice. It’s still the private schools that choose which students they admit, leaving most families no choice but their public school. Providing public funds to pay for private instruction will end up being more expensive to taxpayers in the long run.
Public education did see an increase in funding, including a $3,000-$6,000 raise to the minimum salary schedule for certified staff. This is a long-overdue step toward teacher retainment and recruitment. Yet with all these gains, we still have not improved our regional rankings in per-pupil expenditures. This is a result of years of cuts and sporadic gains to compensate – plus other states changing their funding levels. We must continue to address the deficits seen in our districts, such as the rising costs of insurance, to make sure that our public school students are set up for academic success.
Our current State Superintendent isn’t helping matters by supporting and promoting private school vouchers, verbally attacking teachers, and failing to seek the level of federal funds as in past administrations. The Democratic Caucus has written letters to the Attorney General and the State Auditor for their opinions on the superintendent’s fulfillment of duties. The State Department of Education should be able to provide a continuation of service regardless of who is leading the agency. The reports of increasing job vacancies and wrongful termination lawsuits is concerning. We hope to have answers to our questions soon.
My goals over the interim is to continue making connections for constituents, plugging in to our community, and working on bills I still have in play. Commonsense gun legislation, eliminating straight-party voting, childcare accessibility, and affordable housing are topics of interest.
If there are any concerns you have, please feel free to reach out to my office. Thank you for the opportunity to represent Stillwater at the State Capitol. It is an honor to serve House District 34.
