Outside my classroom door hung a sign that read “Singin’ and Dancin’ with Mrs. Ranson.” It was a clear signal of what to expect in the music room. For 15 years, I taught children (and their adults at Family Folkdance nights) how to folk dance with each other.
Being a partner in folk dance requires communication and knowing when to lead and when to follow.
Taking part in folk dance reminds me of our system of government. There are issues that the federal government takes on for states. On other issues, it leaves the states to lead. It is a constant dance between leader and follower that can interchange responsibilities when needed.
As our state government is structured similarly to the federal government, we have layers of responsibility as well. There are issues the governor and legislature lead while counties and municipalities follow, and on some issues the roles are reversed.
Learning when to lead and when to follow is not an intellectual exercise but one that is best learned by doing and communicating. Oftentimes leading is taken on by the entity closest to implementation. Deciding who leads and who follows in a given situation has been the content of many bills heard in the state legislature.
The pandemic has thrown everyone for a loop this last year. It’s as if we are all trying to find our way in this dance but have forgotten to communicate. When we lose our human connection and we release our handhold on each other, we get out of sync. Worse, we have succumbed to fear and have attacked each other in person and on social media.
As we continue to respond to the dynamics of the pandemic, we are not each others’ enemy; the virus is our common enemy. There has to be some give and take in our approach to this virus. The virus is continuing to adapt to stay alive. It uses our quality time with family, neighbors, and friends to spread. It changes who it attacks, their age, their health history. And it will continue to adapt and cause problems if we don’t adjust our strategy.
Last session, SB658 was passed and signed into law. It is a statewide ban on mask mandates and vaccinations – health protocols that have been proven to save lives. It ties the hands of school boards and universities, and it is bad for our state.
We must increase the number of Oklahomans who are vaccinated. We must return to masking in public spaces. We must allow our municipalities, our schools, and our universities to implement health protocols to keep their communities safe.
Please join in my call to the governor to declare a health emergency. Doing so will loosen the restrictions of SB658 so schools can adapt their safety protocols. Then join me in asking for a special session that will repeal SB658 so our local communities have the flexibility they need to guard against another virus surge.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, 405-521-2342.
Trish Ranson represents Stillwater in District 34 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding District 34, email trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.