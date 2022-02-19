Last week I wrote of the Governor’s State of the State address, which mentioned his support for public funds to be used for vouchers. I promised to dig deeper into the subject, so here goes...
The idea of vouchers is not new. We’ve been grappling with the voucher concept for the last several years. What has changed is that the pandemic has intensified the conversation. Unfortunately, I’m not clear if the details of how to create/administer this program in an equitable, transparent way are any closer to being hashed out.
The Speaker Pro Temp of the Senate, Sen. Greg Treat, has a bill that would take the per-pupil taxpayer dollars allotted to educate a student in the public school system and place those funds in an education scholarship fund that parents can use if their choice is for their child to attend private school. According to voucher supporters, children will never again have to attend a “failing school.”
There are a few words of this description I take issue with.
First, scholarship. This word is clear in that it relates to the manner in which the funds in question should be spent: education.
If you’ve engaged in any post-secondary education, you understand what a scholarship is. It is granted to “help” you pay for school. Scholarships are not structured to pay for all expenses, just some, and that’s exactly what state-funded per-pupil expenditures would do if applied to private schools. It wouldn’t pay the whole bill, leaving parents and families burdened with the cost of educating their children outside the public school system.
Second, choice. The voucher idea implies that parents have a greater number of choices than they really do. It also implies that parents don’t have a choice now. Both are misleading, depending on your circumstances.
Currently, in many locations across the state, parents can choose public, private, or homeschooling – mostly in urban and suburban areas. We have a robust homeschool network across the state but that model relies on one parent being home to monitor their child/ren’s progress. And in our more rural areas, private school isn’t an option for parents simply because there’s not a private school within an acceptable driving range. This leaves public school as the most viable option for many parents.
Third, failing school. Schools across the state are assigned a letter grade based on several criteria. When we see a school with a failing letter grade, we automatically think about the grades we got on schoolwork and assume they just aren’t trying hard enough.
For the last couple of years, my colleagues have been looking at the school lettering system and asking why schools with failing grades receive the grade they do and why they don’t advance. From that research, we’ve learned that these schools are receiving a failing grade more for where they are built than their effort. You see, the letter grade is directly related to the socio-economic status of the area in which the school is located and if the wealth of that area doesn’t improve, the school’s letter grade doesn’t improve. This is what breaks my heart. We are not addressing the poverty many of our children and families live in.
The governor has said that regardless of zip code, a child should get a quality education, and I agree. For this to happen, I believe every zip code should have quality public schools. And those quality public schools should be supported by our tax dollars. Every kid now is a future employee/employer/taxpayer/neighbor/friend. If we get into the business of choosing which kids are worthy enough to be educated now, we only further limit our state’s prosperity later.
Investing in our public schools to allow them to adequately teach every child is in the best interest of our families, our communities, our state, and our democracy. Public dollars must only be used for public schools.
Contact Rep. Ranson at trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.