I recently took a trip down memory lane (actually, it was Hwy 177 north to Ponca City). I was invited to attend the Region 3 meeting of the Oklahoma State School Board Association with fellow area legislators. I knew public education would be the main topic of discussion. My drive took me back to thoughts of my own public school experience.
I grew up in Ponca City. I have many fond memories of life and school. It was a time when Conoco’s main refinery and world headquarters were located there. Because Conoco was the main employer, the majority of my classmates’ parents worked for Conoco. My parents did not. My father was a machinist for Mertz Machine Shop. My mother did not work out of the home for most of my childhood. We were a very blue-collar family with limited means. But, I personally benefited from the influence of Conoco on our community.
The executives and administrators of the company sent their children to public school. They provided resources unavailable to the district through public funding. They insisted on high-quality teachers in fields of math and science, and they brought the arts to all public school students. Because of this, I attended my first live orchestra performance while in elementary school. I still remember the beautifully ornate high school auditorium, the murmur of excitement from my classmates and the feel of the velvet seats. But most of all, I remember the music. I loved what I heard that day and wanted that to be in my life forever. I would grow up to be a member of the band, orchestra and chorale in high school and then further study music in college. All because of that initial experience.
But not all communities have a wealthy benefactor. In fact, Conoco would later merge with Phillips 66 and the company headquarters moved, taking the executives and administrators with it. This devastated the town, and in some ways, they are still recovering.
Public school funding is vital to our state. Public education is widely touted as providing the foundation to tomorrow’s workforce and it is a key component to economic development. But I would argue that public education is not just about workforce, it’s about democracy. We need an educated workforce, but more importantly, we need an educated citizenry. One that can differentiate between truth from propaganda, facts from rhetoric, and rights from responsibilities. A citizenry that steps up to be active members of government “by the people and for the people.”
If public education is truly a value of the state, then it needs to be a financial priority. We pay taxes for the public good, so it makes sense to adequately fund public education. What is currently happening in the legislature though, is a power struggle between the Speaker of the House and the Pro Temps of the Senate on education funding. The two bills in question are the House version of HB2775 and HB1935 and the amended Senate version. The first of the two bills is the public funding piece that provides additional district funding and teacher pay raises. The second bill creates a tax credit/voucher plan for parents to send their child(ren) to private school or home school. The leaders of both chambers are arguing as to which version is better. But I believe they present to us a false choice.
Both the House and Senate versions of these two bills require them to be passed together. So basically, we can’t have additional public education funding without providing vouchers. If you are like me, you’re asking why. Vouchers are not popular with rural legislators (all Republican). They are not going to vote for vouchers because they don’t have private schools in their districts. But if they are promised additional public education funds, then that changes the discussion.
There is a better way. We need to decouple the public education funding bill from the voucher bill. We need to look at what will really make an impact on our students and communities, attach a dollar amount and pass it free from the subject of private school vouchers. Then, if there is still adequate desire to invest public dollars into private schools, let’s put it up for a vote. But my guess is it won’t stand on its own and that’s why we have so much distracting drama.
As Conoco invested in public education, we need to invest in ourselves. Contact your legislator and ask them to support public education funding for the public good.
Email trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411.
