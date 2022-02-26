Public Schools Week at the Capitol was a short one due to icy weather, but we were able to hear some key legislation in committee.
In the Governor’s State of the State address, he highlighted a desire to pay our best teachers six-figure salaries. At the time I was a bit skeptical since he also talked about cutting income taxes. But I decided to wait and see how the legislative language turns out.
On Monday, we heard HB4388 in the Appropriations and Budget Education subcommittee and I’m still skeptical.
First, House Bill 4388 is one out of two bills that address the teacher pay raise. HB4387 lays out the structure of the program, while the companion bill, HB4388, addresses the funding. I expected a state apportionment to set up the program (maybe some of those one-time dollars we’re hearing so much about) paired with a reliable funding stream.
The pay raise would be funded by “off-the-top” funds from the state lottery. You may recall that we passed the state question several years ago that set up a state lottery with proceeds going to education. It was sold as the answer to our education funding problems. But do you recall that it didn’t deliver on initial projections? or that the Legislature supplanted those funds resulting in drastically underfunded public schools? and then had to pay it back after a State Supreme Court ruling?
That type of history makes me leery of this funding stream.
Second, I’m a believer that if you say something matters to you, it should show up in your checkbook. If public education and teacher salaries matter to us as a state, we would appropriate the dollars.
This legislation diverts lottery funds collected over $60 million to a Teacher Empowerment Revolving Fund, which funds teacher pay raises. Projections indicate a $20 million overflow for the program. That might sound like a lot of money to the average Oklahoman, but accounting for the many highly educated and qualified teachers in our state, it’s nowhere near enough to fund the program initially, let alone fund its growth. Oh, and did I mention that all lottery proceeds already go to education? These aren’t new dollars.
Third, consistency is important. HB4387 sets up three additional tiers within the teacher salary schedule but leaves the local districts to define what those new roles look like. I am all for local control and believe that stakeholders should be a part of the defining process, but if these are state employee salaries outlined in state statutes, more clarification is needed for this program. Educators have suffered many instances of “moving goalposts” when it comes to expectations on their job. If we are not clear on what is expected at this higher pay level, we’re sending the message that the work our teachers are currently doing is not enough.
In the first week of session, during the State of the State, Governor Stitt had a lot to say. This week, during Public Schools Week, his silence was deafening.
Rep. Trish Ranson, Democrat, represents Stillwater in District 34 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Email trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411.
