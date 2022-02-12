The Oklahoma Legislature kicked off this year’s session with the Governor’s State of the State address on Monday. In his address, he spoke of the economy, education, and infrastructure, which is pretty much what you’d expect. Governor Stitt also reiterated his position on the McGirt ruling, one that has seen many losses in court, and continues to alienate the 39 recognized tribes in our state.
There was a little bit for everyone in his speech except the families of the 10,000 Oklahomans who died of Covid-19 since the last State of the State address... medical personnel... or minorities (including the tribal members I mentioned before). That reduces the “four million Oklahomans” the governor claims to represent.
I took a lot of notes that day and what struck me the most was not what was said but what was left unsaid. The global pandemic has been hard on the United States, but particularly hard on Oklahoma.
The governor’s choice to “open up the state for business” early may have had a positive effect on the economy--although our economy doesn’t function in a bubble and the national economy has helped us--but it has been devastating to our community’s health. Without the unified command structure of public health in place, one that is present in multiple states across the nation, our citizens have had to fend for themselves. While there are citizens who prefer this approach, it is not as effective in stemming the spread of disease. And without adequate testing, reporting, and contact tracing, our true threat level will never be properly recorded.
Instead, the push for higher ed to recruit and educate health personnel was all that could come close to mentioning the pandemic in the governor’s speech. I was disappointed that more was not said to address the trauma that so many Oklahomans feel. He missed a unifying moment.
The governor’s big push in education is for the passage of vouchers. This involves public tax dollars being diverted to private schools. There are a lot of alarm bells that go off in my head on the subject of vouchers, and will most likely be the subject for another column. Should parents have the right to choose the education of their child? Yes. Do they already have this right? Yes, they do. But under our current system, public dollars stay with public schooling for proper accounting and transparency.
We are called as government officials to be fiscally responsible in what we do. Gov. Stitt didn’t mention the state auditor’s report of Epic Youth Services and the $145 million of taxpayer funds that are unaccounted for. Have we not learned our lesson from this experience? Are we setting the state up to mismanage millions more of taxpayer dollars? That is a real fear and a reality that must be addressed. Making bold changes to our education system without a detailed plan of execution is a recipe for disaster.
One word that I did not hear, which surprised me, was “innovation.” The governor has touted innovation since he took office. Instead, we heard about a $13 billion push to simply update our roads and highways. If we need to address infrastructure, which we do, the passenger rail line extending north to Hutchinson, KS, would have been mentioned. Add in a much-needed passenger rail line connecting Oklahoma City and Tulsa, broadband expansion, waterways, and airports, you’ve got a well-rounded and innovative infrastructure plan. Yet another missed opportunity.
In closing, the governor stated that “Oklahomans have a new sense of pride... and we have the opportunity to be the best.” Those words don’t reflect the very real challenges in front of us. Instead, we’ve got a lot of work to do to pull out of this pandemic. And it’ll only take us longer if we aren’t all included in the process. That means listening to one another, working together, and including the marginalized. I’m ready for that type of work.
Rep. Trish Ranson, Democrat, represents Stillwater in District 34 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Email trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411.
