Earlier this summer, my husband and I took a two-week road trip to Florida and back. It was our first real vacation since the onset of the pandemic, and it was a wonderful time to reconnect, unplug and see some beautiful sights. However, on the last leg of the trip home, while visiting my sister in Texas, I suddenly felt unwell. Fearing a heart attack, my sister and husband rushed me to the nearest emergency room. Luckily, the medical staff ruled out a heart attack quickly after arrival. However, finding the source of my pain would be an all-day affair.
The ER in Katy, Texas, on that June afternoon was overwhelmed with people needing care. Some were COVID-related, but most were not. I can safely say that I’ve lived a relatively healthy life so far. Apart from giving birth to my two children, I’ve not spent any time in the hospital. Eight hours of fluids and a battery of tests later, my chest pain was attributed to my gallbladder. I returned to Stillwater the next day and made an appointment with my primary physician, who in turn referred me to a surgeon. A couple of weeks later, I had my gallbladder removed at Stillwater Medical Center.
There are two issues with my experience I’d like to highlight.
First, I have health insurance but since I sought emergency care out of state, I got several relatively large bills for all those tests I went through. Plus the cost of the surgery itself was a blow to my pocketbook – and that was even in-network. Was the cost worth it? Yes. Will I feel the result financially for a while? Also yes. We often see hospitals as that place that will accept all, no matter their ability to pay. But there’s still a cost.
The cost projection for acute COVID treatment is around $86,000. I don’t know many people who have that much unspoken for cash in reserve. A good portion of our population doesn’t even make that much in yearly salary. The financial strain on Oklahomans due to the pandemic is a great concern.
I’ve seen many reports from Oklahoma hospitals that more than 90% of patients admitted for COVID-related causes are unvaccinated. Yet, vaccinations are free. Financially speaking, the responsible thing to do for all would be to get vaccinated. Best to avoid the possible budget buster of acute care if you can.
Second, everyone will most likely need hospital care at least once in their lifetimes. We depend on hospitals being ready to provide the care we need when we need it. The vast number of individuals seeking acute COVID care has been a drain on our hospitals. This is on top of all the other ailments life brings with it and why a field hospital stood in the hospital parking lot Labor Day Weekend. I’m happy to hear that it was not needed as feared. We as a community kept well, but as I experienced on vacation, sometimes life happens and you need emergency care.
Let’s all do our part and practice preventive measures: get vaccinated, wear a mask, and wash your hands. Limit exposure and consume a healthy diet. It’s good for your pocketbook, the hospital, and our community.
Ranson represents Stillwater in District 34 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding District 34, email trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411.
