Another election cycle signals the end of my second term as State Representative for HD34. In 2018, I was completing my fifteenth year with Stillwater Public Schools as Westwood’s music teacher. I was living a very busy life – one that you can probably relate to: highly engaged with the activities of my two high school-aged kids, and active in the community in other ways.
Then came the teacher walkout in the spring of 2018. I joined thousands of other teachers from across the state down at the Capitol, and I saw firsthand the need for logical, responsive representation. I decided to step away from the world I knew and loved to run for public office. Here is a brief summary of what I’ve learned and accomplished these last four years serving as your State Representative:
• Running for office is like going on six months’ worth of job interviews. As I knocked thousands of doors, the neighbors I spoke with shared stories of concern for our children, our health, our society, and our state. I listened and took their stories to heart. After I won the election in 2018, I began another new journey with both challenges and learning opportunities, including proposing and supporting legislation.
In the 2019 session, my first term, I got my first bill passed – something not many freshman legislators are able to do. Through the process, I experienced multiple twists and turns that occur in the legislative process. The bill created an advisory board dedicated to helping those with traumatic brain injury. The governor ultimately vetoed the bill but directed the Department of Health to pick up the subject on their own.
• Just weeks after starting my second session, COVID changed everything. Not one aspect of life was left unchanged by the global pandemic. Friends and family members were lost. Financial security, food and housing security, and how we educate and assess success changed, too. So did campaigning. Rather than face to face “job interviews,” the 2020 campaign for re-election relied on volunteers dropping campaign literature to their neighbors, phone and zoom calls with our community leaders and state officials, and making sure those who were seeking care and answers got what they needed. The volatile national and global news cycle severely heightened tempers locally. Again, I listened to the needs and concerns of my community and took their stories to heart. I was re-elected to a second term.
A highlight of my second term was getting three bills signed into law. One was to update the verbiage of the Computer Crimes Act, which now better reflects the current threats to our cyber security. The second bill allowed folks who have personalized license plates to consolidate both plates into one renewal date, reducing the incidence of late fees and possible diving violations. The third bill took lessons learned from the pandemic and virtual schooling and allowed districts who offer a virtual option to accept students outside their geographical area.
• The state legislature is a team sport. We’re all familiar with candidates who promise singular actions to improve our state. That may apply to individuals running for executive branch offices, but in the state legislature, you have to be able to work with others. Each of the bills I authored that were passed were run in partnership with a republican senator. Through that collaboration, the legislation was stronger due to its bipartisan nature.
I have worked tirelessly to build relationships and expand my circle of influence across the aisle. I believe that the stories I hear on the doorsteps compel me to do so.
And that brings me to today. I’m seeking re-election because, while I believe I’ve made a good start, I am nowhere near finished with representing the town I love. I’m back on Stillwater’s doorsteps and front porches listening to your concerns, and what I’m hearing most is dissatisfaction with our state leadership, a need for moderate, bipartisan approaches, and for working across the aisle. I will continue to stand in the aisle and welcome, encourage, and celebrate those who wish to join me in making Oklahoma better. We can do it together. I ask for your vote on Nov. 8.
Ranson represents Stillwater in District 34 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Email trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.