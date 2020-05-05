Growing up during the Vietnam War, I remember keeping watch for the number of deaths that occurred and thinking how our freedom does not come free. During the 10 years of the Vietnam War, we lost 58,000 soldiers.
If you have never stood at the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., it will bring you to your knees with gratitude while simultaneously hitting you with the realization that the freedoms we often take for granted come at a heavy, heavy cost.
Earlier this week, while watching the national news, I was shocked to find out that the current estimated death toll from COVID-19 across the United States has topped 58,000. At this point in our battle against the virus, our nation has lost about as many people as we did in 10 years during the Vietnam War.
This was a sobering realization, and it made me all the more grateful for the healthcare workers, first responders and essential employees that are on the front lines of this invisible enemy. I’m also grateful for the leadership we’ve seen from mayors, city managers and state leaders.
Thinking about our essential workers, I am reminded of the “Unsung Hero Award” I have given to several outstanding people in District 33 who selflessly give of themselves in capacities where they don’t receive much recognition. Our medical personnel and first responders are some of our unsung heroes right now as they continue to help and protect Oklahomans. If you would like to recognize someone with this award, please contact my office.
Although Oklahoma is reopening for business, we are still fighting this invisible enemy. Please continue to practice the health guidelines outlined by the Governor. If you are health compromised or in the 65 or older age group, the safer-at-home order remains in place at this time.
As our nonessential businesses begin to reopen, please keep in mind that not every industry is doing so, and many that are reopening are following strict health guidelines. If our rate of hospitalizations continues to decrease for 14 days, the Governor has said he will move forward to the second phase of reopening. We don’t expect to see a surge of new cases; however, Gov. Stitt has said that if we do, he will consider slowing the reopening or reinstating stricter guidelines.
Right now, we are meeting the criteria outlined by the White House for advised reopening of businesses. The decisions being made by our leaders are made based on the data we are seeing here in Oklahoma.
Before I wrap up, I want to remind you again to complete the 2020 census. This form only takes 10 minutes to fill out and has a huge impact on our federal funding for schools and roads over the next decade.
Last week, I challenged the towns in District 33 to a friendly competition, and based on the latest response rates given by the U.S. Census Bureau, many of you have taken that challenge to heart! Perkins, Cushing, Coyle, Stillwater and Yale have all increased their census response rates over the last week. Great job!
However, Oklahoma is still responding at a lower rate than the national average. If you haven’t completed your census yet, go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to complete it today.
My office is available to help with any questions or concerns you may have during this pandemic. You can reach me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.