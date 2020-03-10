After last week’s committee deadline, the House assembled this week to hear the hundreds of bills still in the legislative process. This week alone, we heard 174 bills.
On Monday, I presented one of my own bills, House Bill 3496, on the House floor. A constituent in Stillwater brought this issue to my attention. He is a falconer who wants to be able to hunt squirrels year-round.
When I contacted the Wildlife Dept. on this issue, I found out legislation is required to make any kind of change to season dates and trapping methods for squirrels, whereas for most other wildlife species these are laid out by Title 800 rules.
This bill would allow the Dept. of Wildlife to set season dates and bag limits for squirrels with Title 800 administrative rules language rather than going through the legislature. HB 3496 was supported by the Oklahoma Falconer’s Association and the Oklahoma Furbearer Alliance, and it passed the House 95-0.
Now that this bill has passed the House, it will move over to the Senate to be considered. There, the Senate author will lead the charge to pass the bill through committee and through the Senate floor. If there are no edits to the bill in the Senate, it goes to the Governor to be signed into law. However, a bill that did receive edits will either come back to the House for us to accept those amendments, or we’ll meet in conference committees to negotiate on the changes.
On Thursday, the House passed legislation to bring awareness to the tragedy of veteran suicide within our state.
House Bill 2891 establishes Veterans Suicide Awareness Week in Oklahoma during the second week of every October. It was authored by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants of Norman and was brought to him by a constituent whose son Damien Eckstein served in the Iraq War and died by suicide on Oct. 14, 2013.
Too many of our veterans face mental health struggles when they leave combat. By bringing awareness to this tragedy, we can work together to find solutions. Resources are available to help those who are struggling.
If you are a Veteran in crisis – or you’re concerned about one – free, confidential support is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, or send a text message to 838255. Additional information is available online at mentalhealth.va.gov/suicide_prevention/.
The Governor is preparing a team to build a database to assist veterans in need of housing, basic healthcare, relationship counseling, job searches and more. This system, called the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide amongst SMVF (Servicemembers, Veterans, and their Families), has not yet launched, so contact the State Dept. of Veterans Affairs for assistance in the meantime.
On March 31, Resilient Payne County will present a Community Education Seminar at OSU in the Wes Watkins Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. This organization is so important to the strength of Payne County individuals and families, and I’m glad to support them by serving as an advisor on their policy committee.
The event’s speakers have extensive background in what contributes to resiliency of a person and of a neighborhood. For more than 15 years, Dr. Chan Hellman has studied how hope impacts positive goal attainment and well-being. Dr. Kari Pratt serves as the lead health education resource for OSU by providing leadership and guidance for a variety of student and professional organizations.
The event is free, but an RSVP is requested by March 24 to rpc17ok@gmail.com. I hope you’ll make plans to attend to learn how we can become a stronger community together!
I enjoy interacting with my constituents, and I encourage you to reach out to me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
