The novel coronavirus has changed the way we live right now, and people should continue to take it seriously.
The virus has raised many issues, including childcare for kids until school resumes, as well as the ability of our healthcare system to continue providing adequate care to the people of District 33. Unless significant changes are made to slow community spread, this virus is likely to put a strain on rural hospitals, especially since many elective surgeries have been put on hold, which rural hospitals depend on for income.
We up here at the Capitol are investigating every possible scenario for putting money back into people’s pockets, including grants and loans to businesses, to aid the economic strain of the virus.
On Monday and Tuesday of last week, decisions were made in the event we could not meet collectively due to social distancing. We have several members who themselves are considered high-risk as well as others who are family to someone high-risk. The House must have a quorum of 51 people to meet, but with the new resolution we put into place, representatives could vote by proxy.
The Republican and Democratic causes would each appoint a proxy, who would collect members’ individual votes to cast, but would not be able to change a representative’s vote. This would only be used in a true state of emergency, which would make a gathering of the 250 lawmakers and staff needed to conduct an in-person legislative session irresponsible. We will continue with normal business as much as possible, so proxy voting is only a last resort.
As the local economy starts to feel the effects of COVID-19, I encourage you to support your local businesses as much as possible in the midst of mandated restrictions. Whether that’s buying a shop’s gift cards to spend later or ordering delivery or pickup from a neighborhood restaurant, find creative ways to support small businesses in your rural community – I would love to hear what you come up with!
The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is putting together a gift card campaign to support Stillwater’s small businesses. They are buying $1,000 worth of gift cards from more than 30 businesses and are hosting a raffle with $10 tickets to encourage people to support their local businesses during this pandemic. They plan to continue this contest weekly and use all funds raised to buy other local gift cards. I encourage you to buy tickets at www.stillwaterchamber.org/giftcards.
We all need to follow the CDC recommendations (cdc.gov/coronavirus) to flatten the curve. But while we are practicing social distancing, let’s continue to reach out via our devices to check on our neighbors near and far.
I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to visit with some folks across District 33 before the virus hit Payne County.
A few weeks ago, I was invited to Cushing Middle School by the art teacher Betty Hancock for Youth Arts Day. I saw art sculptures that students were working on, and I enjoyed hearing from the choir and the band. I was even able to check something off my bucket list by conducting the band! Creative activities are so important to the mental health of students. Last week, I visited Stillwater Junior High as well to speak to ninth grade government classes about criminal justice reform.
I also recently visited with Nancy Griffin at the Yale Public Library about women’s suffrage and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. The United States ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920, but Oklahoma actually granted women the right to vote in 1918!
Finally, don’t forget to complete the Census at www.2020census.gov. You should have received or will receive a letter to your home address giving you an identification code, which you’ll enter online to begin the Census. It only takes five minutes but makes a huge impact in funding for our state over the next decade!
Please reach out with any questions or concerns you have, whether related to the coronavirus and its effects or a policy issue. You can reach me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
