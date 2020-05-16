When I was elected to the House in 2018, I promised to always listen to the opinions and values of District 33 constituents. I appreciate hearing directly from you on the issues that matter most.
One of the issues I’ve heard from a lot of you about is the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget. Sadly, it appears there has been misinformation spread saying that one of the budget bills would cut state pensions for our retirees. I wanted to take a minute to explain how the budget preserves funding for state pensions and education.
Last week, the Legislature passed a balanced budget through both chambers. However, we received notification on Wednesday that the Governor had officially vetoed several of our budget bills, including the general appropriations bill, which is the overall budget bill for state agencies.
Based on his comments to the media regarding why he chose to veto these bills, it appears that the Governor was misinformed regarding what each bill actually accomplished and their impact on the budget and Oklahoma’s financial security. The Fiscal Year 2021 budget does not take a single dime from state pension funds and has no impact to the benefits of retirees.
Since 2005, the Legislature has been paying additional money into the pensions every year on top of employee and employer contributions. These bills would continue this practice, but it would temporarily send 25% of those additional funds to education next year. This money will be paid back to the retirement systems when COVID-related state revenue losses end, so the systems will be preserved with their additional funding in the long-run.
Going into the budget process, the Legislature was clear that we would not cut education. These budget bills were specifically written to prevent cuts to public education, which finally saw much-needed historic investments in the last several years. If the Governor’s four vetoes had stood, public school funding could have been cut by 12%, or $370 million.
While we certainly need to remain watchful and wise concerning how state agencies spend taxpayer money, a pandemic is not the time to slash our state agencies. They provide core services that many Oklahomans are depending on in these uncertain times.
Initial projections estimated a cut in the double digits to the entire budget, but our leadership team worked hard to create a balanced budget that preserves education funding and makes cuts of less than 4% overall.
For that reason, the Legislature overwhelmingly voted on Wednesday evening to override the Governor’s vetoes on all four of these budget bills. These bills have now become law and will provide the state with a thoughtful and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2021.
The Legislature has also worked on many policy bills this week. In March, the House approved a cost-of-living adjustment for state retirees, who haven’t received a COLA in 12 years. These hard-working public servants dedicated their careers to the state and citizens of Oklahoma, and it’s long past time to provide these heroes with a COLA. Thankfully, the Senate passed the COLA on Friday afternoon!
Meanwhile, as Oklahoma continues to reopen businesses, many people are still relying on unemployment benefits due to a decrease in work hours or a job loss. However, this also means that fraudulent unemployment claims are increasing as well.
The Attorney General’s Office has shared a new resource to address unemployment fraud claims. If you receive correspondence related to unemployment claims for which you did not file, the first step is stopping payment of the fraudulent claim by contacting the OESC fraud office at fraud@oesc.state.ok.us.
Additionally, once OESC has been contacted regarding the fraudulent claim, Attorney General Hunter asks that those reporting false claims complete and submit the Unemployment Fraud Form to unemploymentcomplaint@oag.ok.gov. This allows law enforcement to investigate the claims. The form can be found at http://www.oag.ok.gov/coronavirus-fraud-resources.
As I wrap up this column, I want to again encourage District 33 residents to keep up the great work of filling out the U.S. census! Although Oklahoma is still lagging behind the national response rate of 59.1%, Perkins is actually ahead of the national response rate! About 62% of their residents have completed the census. Great job!
Remember, if you haven’t completed your census yet, visit 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to complete it today.
My office is available to help with any questions or concerns you may have during this pandemic. You can reach out at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.