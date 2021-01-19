Last week the 58th Oklahoma Legislature gathered for Organizational Day to establish our rules for the next two years and to elect our leaders. There was some concern as to whether the renovation of the House chamber would be finished in time. After all, the swearing-in ceremony just last November took place while the chamber was full of scaffolding. I am happy to say the chamber was ready to receive us with the addition of a newly painted ceiling.
I have to admit that stepping back into the House Chamber was like walking into an alternate reality. For months, I’ve been following CDC and OSDH guidelines and following the 3 Ws: wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask. I’ve even added a fourth W in finding ways I can withdraw myself from activities. For the most part, I’ve been able to work from home during the interim. But now that session is here, my work and focus are representing District 34 at the Capitol.
In the House, I am one in a 101-member body who are seated two by two in six rows of desks. As I looked around the room, most desks were filled by members without thought of social distancing. Most of the 100+ elected officials, staff and observers in the room wore masks but not all. And when it came time to vote on our rules, the minority caucus’ amendment to include a mask mandate in our dress code was tabled. No other word was given about health safety protocols.
Knowing the governor issued a mask mandate at the capitol for staff and visitors, I found the manner of executing the day’s session highly questionable. Excluding ourselves as legislators from basic safety protocols does not set a good example for the millions of Oklahoma citizens who are following those safety standards, even making great sacrifices. Amid a global pandemic, “business as usual” isn’t safe or wise.
Health safety protocols may be decided before session begins Feb. 1. But what frustrates me most is that for a group of policymakers, we rely more on “hopes and prayers” than we do in actually creating policy. We need to have safeguards in place that allow legislators to do the work we’ve been elected to do. Because the very nature of our work is conversing, a mask mandate is the easiest and least disruptive of all interventions. The potential for spreading coronavirus to opposite ends of the state is a real concern. Each representative represents approximately 39,000 individuals. Safety for staff, legislators, their families and the district population need to be addressed before we return on February 1. In addition to protective measures, we need to have safeguards in place for when a member is exposed or quarantined, that will allow them to vote by proxy or to participate virtually.
Coronavirus will continue in our midst for some time. We need to stop ignoring the contagious nature of the virus and conduct our state’s business in the least invasive, safest way possible. We all take our service to this state seriously but the pull to be in person without a mask is great. Having safeguards in place will allow us all to continue to do the people’s work but safely.
