Questioning is an important component of teaching and learning. As a veteran teacher, I’ve used questions as a means to elicit thought and to foster connections. I’ve also used it as a tool to understand my students’ thought processes and levels of understanding. I am always careful with my questioning so that it doesn’t shut down thought but encourages growth. I still approach new knowledge with the same method of questioning. There are some individuals in my new environment at the state capitol who view questioning quite differently.
During my first committee meeting, a bill was presented that I had questions about its intent and execution. I asked my questions and was satisfied with the answers. I voted for the bill and moved on.
After the meeting, a more senior member pulled me aside and explained to me that what I had done was wrong. “If you have questions, you should ask the member before the committee meeting to avoid confrontation.” I was shocked that my practice of questioning was seen as an affront. I immediately went to the member in question and thanked him for answering my questions, saying “I apologize if I offended you with my questioning. That was not my intent.” He assured me that he was not offended and that he was glad I brought forward my questions. I did heed the more senior member’s warning and asked my questions on bills ahead of committee meetings. But not to avoid confrontation. I used this time as a means to make connections with the bill authors, to introduce myself, and to establish trust. I still asked questions in committee but only after I had already had a conversation with the author.
During the Health Care Working Group I was assigned to this Fall, I asked many questions of the presenters. One, the information they provided was fascinating and two, it was my job to clarify and make connections on record. One senator leaned over to me one day and said, “I think you’ve used up all your allotted questions.” I informed him that I’m a teacher and questions are my love language.
When studying the state of health in Oklahoma and finding possible solutions, every question counts and should be voiced.
I recently read an article in the Tulsa World reporting that Epic Charter Schools is suing Sen. Ron Sharp for asking questions. I find it baffling that a company that is dependent on public funds to educate Oklahoma children would not understand that the senator’s questions is part of the arrangement. I went back to older articles about the questions and found the senator to be acting within his job requirements. He reached out to Epic first with his questions. When the answers did not meet his expectations, he continued to question. Our job as state legislators is to make certain that taxpayer money is spent in the way it was intended. So why the affront? The courts will ultimately decide. But my job is still clear: Show up. Ask questions. Represent.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding District 34, please don’t hesitate to email trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411. Also, if you come to the Capitol, stop by and say hello!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.