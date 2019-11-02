The interim studies that have been underway for the past few months at the State Capitol are wrapping up. Now lawmakers are considering the information they gathered from those studies, along with suggestions and input they’ve received from constituents, communities in their districts, advocacy organizations and other entities to determine what legislation will be filed ahead of the 2020 legislative session.
Senate Republicans are already working on our priorities for the upcoming session. The agenda shows our vision and direction to lead the state. It also gives the public, and our members, a way to measure our success. I’m proud of what we’ve already accomplished – we passed 100 percent of our agenda during the 2019 session, creating a strong foundation to build on and move Oklahoma forward.
One of the interim studies we held during October examined the upcoming 2020 census. The U.S. Constitution dictates that every 10 years, a census is to be conducted to determine the population for every community, state and for the entire country.
I want to urge everyone in this district and throughout our state to make sure your household participates in the 2020 census. The data determines how literally billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed every single year for infrastructure, including transportation, as well as education programs, healthcare and more.
It’s important to point out that every person who isn’t counted in the census costs the state approximately $1,800 per year in lost federal funding for ten years. An undercount of just two percent could cost the state up to $1.8 billion over a decade.
Census data also is used to determine representation in Congress. States that lose population or don’t grow as fast as other states are at risk of losing a seat in Congress. Census data is used to draw congressional boundaries and state legislative districts.
2020 also marks the first year that you’ll be able to complete the census online, making it easier than ever to participate.
The first notifications about the census will be mailed out this coming March. I urge everyone to respond and help ensure our communities and our state get our fair share of federal funding. These are tax dollars that we’ve paid into the federal government and that can be returned to us to support the programs and services Oklahomans in every part of the state use and depend on.
Lastly, I want to point out that the census also brings employment opportunities – applications are being accepted now for full and part-time census workers. To learn more, go to 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email dugger@oksenate.gov.
