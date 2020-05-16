Once the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Oklahoma, it hit hard and fast, impacting not only public health but our economy. Within just a few weeks it was obvious the budget we’d already been working on since the end of the 2019 session would be dramatically different than we’d anticipated. When the governor announced in April that an anticipated funding gap of $85 million had quickly become a $1.3 billion hole, we asked for the data that was used for that projection. It was never provided to us.
Even though we questioned how that figure was calculated, we had no choice but to draft our budget based on that projection. But while the governor called for deep, painful cuts to schools, health care, public safety and other vital services, we felt this would hurt too many Oklahomans, especially during the pandemic. Instead we developed a budget that kept education cuts to 2.5 percent and cut other agencies by 4.1 percent or less.
This past week, the governor vetoed the budget and supporting bills necessary to shield education from significantly deeper cuts. We quickly worked to successfully override these vetoes.
Despite the rhetoric, our budget plan does not hurt any of our retirement systems. The Legislature has worked too hard to pass structural reforms and strengthen these funds over the past several years. In fact, we’ve been making additional payments to these funds. The measures we approved to temporarily defer these extra payments to the teachers, police and fire pensions did not impact the corpus for these systems by even one cent.
While we temporarily reallocated some earmarked funding for roads and bridges in one of the bills vetoed, we also passed a companion bill that backfilled that amount with bond money so that our roads and bridges fund was also protected.
Again, these temporary adjustments made it possible for us to protect education and the critical investments we’ve made on behalf of teachers and students over the past two years. Overriding these vetoes protects those investments.
The current economic situation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic should help remind everyone why it is so important to respond to the 2020 Census. Billions of federal dollars for education, health care, public safety and more is distributed throughout the country based on population, and those numbers come directly from the census. That’s why it is so important for everyone in the state to be counted.
As of May 13, the national average response rate for the census was 59.1%, compared to Oklahoma’s average response rate of 52.9%. Here in Payne County, the response rate was 54.9%. In Stillwater, it was 54.7%, and it was 50.4% in Cushing.
If you’ve already responded to the census, thank you. If you haven’t, it’s easy to do, and only takes a few minutes. You can fill out your form and mail it in, or you can complete the census by phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or online at 2020census.gov.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
