We are now headed into the third week of the legislative session, with committees working hard to debate and vote on hundreds of bills before the Feb. 27 deadline. This time of year, there are also lots of other events taking place each day at the Capitol, with the hallways and public spaces filled with citizens advocating their positions.
One of the biggest advocacy events at the Capitol each year is Higher Education Day – that event took place this past Tuesday. Students, faculty and other supporters of all of the states various colleges and universities were on hand to voice their support for higher education and meet with their legislators. As always, Oklahoma State University was extremely well represented, and I enjoyed visiting with everyone who traveled to the Capitol to advocate for higher education.
Last year, we passed several bills aimed at modernizing the way government does business in order to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability. Those efforts will continue during the 2020 session.
On Thursday, the Senate’s General Government Committee approved Senate Bill 1422, a bill that will reform the Oklahoma Central Purchasing Act which has not undergone a comprehensive and uniform review since 1998. This legislation will clarify language within the statute, repeal unnecessary red tape and modernize state agency spending limits to reflect increased prices of goods and services. The bill also allows for increased training of purchasing officers and more in-depth audits of agency spending.
Another interesting bill that passed out of committee this past week is the Medical Care Provider Protection Act. Healthcare workers face a higher risk of workplace violence than people in other professions According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, most of the time these incidents are caused by patients, some of whom may have a history of violence or may be delirious or under the influence of drugs. Senate Bill 1290 will strengthen penalties for such attacks, require the reporting of all assaults on healthcare workers to the State Health Department and help raise awareness that this is a serious crime with serious consequences.
Finally, the full Senate passed its first bill of the 2020 session off the floor on Wednesday, which was a measure increasing the statute of limitations for manslaughter. The statute of limitations refers to how long prosecutors have to file charges after a crime is committed or discovered. It’s seven years for embezzlement of public funds, and five for bogus check crimes, but only three years for manslaughter. This bill raises the statute of limitations to 10 years from the discovery, giving prosecutors more time to seek justice for victims of the crime of manslaughter. The bill now moves to the House.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
