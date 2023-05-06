Under Oklahoma’s Constitution, final adjournment of the legislative session must occur no later than 5 p.m. on the last Friday of May. That means we now have just three weeks remaining to complete any pending policy legislation and, most importantly, pass a balanced budget. As of this writing, the status I shared last week remains the same – there is still no consensus on a variety of issues related to education funding.
Nevertheless, work continued on legislation assigned to conference committees and other traditional events took place, including one that is near and dear to my heart, our annual joint session recognizing and honoring Oklahoma veterans.
There is no higher calling than being willing to risk your very life to defend the freedoms our nation was founded upon. Oklahomans have always stepped forward to serve their country, in times of peace and in times of war. We’re home to over 340,000 veterans, which is about nine percent of our total population.
We’ve worked hard in the Legislature to make Oklahoma the most veteran friendly state in the nation. Last year we exempted military pensions from state income tax, and we’ve focused on workforce initiatives to help military members start second careers in Oklahoma upon retirement – the average retirement age is 41, and 45 for officers. We want to remove barriers and recognize the experience that makes them highly sought after for their training, education and abilities. It is my great honor to support these heroes through legislation, and to recognize their service and sacrifice in this annual joint session.
The seventh annual Hispanic Cultural Day was also held at the Capitol this past week, celebrating the heritage, culture and contributions of Hispanics to the state. It was a great event showcasing music, dance, food and more as we celebrated the rich heritage of our fellow Oklahomans.
Every session day, we have medical professionals who volunteer their time to serve as doctor or nurse of the day at the Capitol. Particularly during the legislative session, on any given day we may have hundreds and sometimes thousands of people in the building. That means we have to be prepared to deal with sickness or accidents. It could be as simple as someone needing allergy medication, to something as serious as a cardiac event. Our volunteer doctors and nurses are here each day just in case, and we are very appreciative of their service.
This past Thursday, I welcomed back Dr. Woody Jenkins, who has been volunteering to serve as one of our Doctors of the Day going back to at least 2008. Dr. Jenkins is an internist at Stillwater Medical Center and has held many positions in the Oklahoma State Medical Association, currently serving as co-chair of the rural section, and is a past president of the organization. In addition, he volunteers for the Stillwater Community Health Center helping run their diabetic clinic. Dr. Jenkins has also received numerous honors through the years for his contributions to medicine in Oklahoma, and it was a great pleasure to welcome him back to the Senate this session. Thank you for your service, Dr. Jenkins.
I appreciate the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
