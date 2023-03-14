We’ve concluded the fifth week of the 2023 legislative session. Two of my bills dealing with the oversight of the accounting profession in our state have already been approved by the full Senate and are awaiting further consideration in the House of Representatives.
Senate Bill 172 ensures greater mobility without unnecessary licensing and other barriers for accounting firms based in one state to work in another. Thirty-three other states have already passed this legislation. SB 173 is also awaiting House action and extends the state’s Accountancy Board for another five years. Boards and commissions such as this are unappropriated, as their funding comes through licensing and other fees, but they still play an important role in the oversight and regulation of specific professions and industries in Oklahoma, and so by state statute, the Legislature is required to review them every few years.
In addition to working through legislation during the session, the Senate also has the responsibility of vetting and voting on appointments by the governor to various boards, commissions and other agency and cabinet positions.
This past week, I carried the executive nomination of Blayne Arthur to continue her service as secretary of agriculture on the governor’s cabinet and as president of the Board of Agriculture. These were both approved unanimously by the Senate’s Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee and now will proceed to the full Senate.
I also had the opportunity to visit with Beth Hawkins, Jessica Thacker, Amy Goad and Julia Boyd with the Stillwater Education Association about various education issues in the spotlight this session, including teacher pay and funding for schools.
It was also my privilege to introduce representatives of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in the Senate. Oklahoma is ranked sixth in the nation per capita for suicides. This organization advocates for suicide prevention policy and supports those affected by suicide.
In recent sessions, we’ve worked diligently to pass legislation addressing the problem of suicide in Oklahoma, with the aim of reducing the stigma and making it easier for individuals to access live-saving programs, with several of these approved and signed into law just last year aimed at students, law enforcement and first responders and our military and veterans.
I want to remind everyone that if you, or someone you know is in crisis, help is just a phone call away. The three-digit phone number 988 is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Callers are connected with trained counselors who will listen, provide support and help get callers connected with resources if necessary.
I appreciate the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
