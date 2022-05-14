Under Oklahoma’s Constitution, we must complete work on the legislative session by 5 p.m. on the last Friday of May. While we are not prohibited from adjourning early should work be concluded before that deadline, the absolute last day we can be in session this year would be May 27. That means we just have a couple of weeks remaining, and still have a lot to do before we hit that final adjournment.
While awaiting negotiations to conclude on the budget, we continued to work through legislation on the floor this past week. Bills that were amended by the House were up for final consideration. If the amendments are agreed to, they’re approved and the bills are sent on to the governor for his final consideration. If a bill’s amendments are rejected, the legislation can be sent to a conference committee to work out differences, then that bill must receive one last vote in each chamber.
We’re also continuing to vote on executive nominations in committee and on the floor. Again, these are appointments to various state boards, commissions and agencies as well as cabinet posts that must be approved by the Senate.
This week I won committee and floor approval for the executive nomination of Dr. Matthew Brosi, of Stillwater, as a member of the State Board of Behavioral licensure to serve another three-year term. Many of you in this district know Dr. Brosi, who has done research and teaching in the area of family resilience and has been with Oklahoma State University since 2004.
Last week, I told you how we had honored the OSU’s Equestrian Team for becoming the National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Champions. We had an equestrian-themed presentation of another kind on this past Wednesday, as we welcomed Rick Dawson, of Edmond, to the Senate. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, maybe his horse’s name will – Rich Strike, the thoroughbred who stunned the world by pulling off one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history. Rick was so humble and appreciative of the honor, and this story of beating the odds was an exciting one for our entire state. Congratulations to both Rick and Rich.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.