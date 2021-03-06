We’ve just completed the fifth week of the 2021 legislative session and are quickly approaching the March 11 deadline for floor votes on bills that were introduced in this chamber and approved by our committees. As of March 4, we had 550 Senate bills reported from committees and another 161 measures reported from the floor.
After the March 11 deadline, our focus will shift to committee work on bills that were approved by the House, and they’ll begin working through the measures sent over from the Senate.
Senate Republicans recently unveiled our 2021 agenda. Our policy priorities include growing and diversifying Oklahoma’s economy, aggressively recruiting jobs and economic investment, as well as reforming and eliminating regulations that keep job-creators from growing in Oklahoma.
Another priority is government modernization. We have parts of state government that operate on dial-up technology in a wireless world. We need to modernize services in a safe and secure manner to make them more accessible and user-friendly for taxpayers.
We also need to improve connectivity throughout the state. High-speed internet is essential for education, health care and economic competitiveness. We must remove regulatory barriers that prevent expansion of high-speed internet, especially in rural Oklahoma and lay the foundation for infrastructure investment.
Our agenda recognizes the need to invest in Oklahoma families, and that includes focusing care and services on children from conception to age 2 to support optimal health, growth and development. We must support expectant mothers, fathers and families with young children. And as part of this effort, we are committed to protecting and securing the rights and liberties of the people of Oklahoma.
We want to improve health outcomes in Oklahoma, and that means increasing access to quality, affordable health care services and providers while working to lower the cost of health care.
Another GOP priority is supporting Oklahoma’s heroes who protect our freedoms and our communities. We’ll champion legislation that makes Oklahoma the state military families and veterans want to call home, and that supports the men and women of law enforcement who keep our communities safe.
These goals are attainable. I believe the priorities outlined in our Senate Republican agenda will move Oklahoma forward and create a brighter future for all who call this great state home. That’s our focus for the 2021 legislative session.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
