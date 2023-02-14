The first week of the 2023 legislative session was busy and productive. As always, the highlight of the first legislative day is a joint session in which members of the Senate and the House receive the governor’s State of the State. This marked Governor Stitt’s fifth such address, and the first of his second and final term as governor.
This speech gives the governor an opportunity to share past accomplishments and lay out his priorities for the new session. In general, I think it was a very positive speech, and he discussed his goals of excellence in education, making Oklahoma the most-business friendly state in the nation and protecting Oklahomans and promoting freedoms.
I was pleased to see him pay tribute to Oklahoma’s heroes of the armed forces. He pointed out that we’re home to over 340,000 veterans, about nine percent of our total population. I know my fellow members and I share in many of his priorities, including making Oklahoma the best state in the nation for those who fought for our freedoms.
The governor also released his executive budget for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. While this is something the Oklahoma Constitution requires him to do, I want to stress that the Constitution also clearly gives the responsibility of writing and passing the state budget to the Legislature. Our work on the FY 2024 budget is well underway, and appropriations subcommittee chairs continue to meet weekly with the appropriations chair and vice chair.
Committee work on Senate bills began on Tuesday, with numerous meetings throughout the week. As I mentioned in my last column, the Senate has until March 2 to conclude committee votes on bills introduced by our own members. Any Senate bills that were assigned to a committee but did not receive a hearing by that date could still be considered in the 2024 legislative session.
A few years ago, we approved legislation creating the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, also known as LOFT, which was charged with providing budgetary recommendations to help lawmakers scrutinize how state dollars are being used, and highlight areas where changes are needed to provide greater accountability and oversight.
That was the case with their report this past year on significant spending concerns in the Department of Tourism and Recreation – in particular the contracts for restaurants at several of the state’s parks. As a result of this information, the Tourism and Wildlife Committee, which I serve on, approved a bill on Wednesday to restructure the agency’s commission to provide greater oversight moving forward. The bill will next be considered by the full Senate. I’ll keep you updated as this and other measures move through the Legislature this session.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
