I’ve often said one of the things I enjoy most is when people from the district come to visit at the State Capitol. Especially this time of year, when we have a little more flexibility with our schedules and can really give our visitors a nice look at the People’s House. Granted, it’s a bit more complicated these days with the ongoing renovation and restoration work taking place throughout the building, but there are still things to see and, if you happen to be here on the right day, interesting people to meet.
My office recently welcomed some very special guests to the Capitol – about 20 Cushing High School students who are a part of the Cushing Chamber of Commerce’s Tomorrow’s Leaders Class. Tomorrow’s Leaders is a community leadership develop program for high school juniors in the Cushing area.
The program includes a series of issue-oriented forums to teach participants how effective leadership requires knowledge, motivation, concern for others and strong moral character. Their objectives are to motivate potential leaders, acquaint participants with needs community needs, opportunities and resources, give participants opportunities for interaction with community leaders and decision makers and equip participants with various leadership skills.
I’m always very happy to welcome students to the Capitol, and I hope their visits here may inspire them to become involved in the political process themselves one day. There was a study published a few years ago that said young people who meet an elected official in person are more likely to consider pursuing public office themselves one day. I’d say this group of students had an extraordinary opportunity in that regard.
I was able to show the group the new Visitors Center in the ground level of the Capitol. This floor used to be the basement, but when the construction project is completed, there will be a new public entrance at the ground level on the south side of the building.
The students got to see my office, the large committee room where the Senate Appropriations Committee and other committees meet, the Senate Chamber and the Senate Lounge. And it just so happened that we ran into Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, the leader of the State Senate, and our Majority Floor Leader, Senator Kim David.
Feeling encouraged by those lucky encounters, I asked the students if they would like to meet Governor Kevin Stitt – of course they were excited about that possibility. So, I led them all down to the Governor’s office, not really knowing if he was even in or if he was tied up in an important meeting. We got lucky again and the group did indeed get to meet our Governor. I think we were all excited about that and getting to meet our top Senate leaders as well.
I’m grateful to the Cushing Chamber for providing this program to local teenagers, and to the students who take the time and effort to participate. I have no doubt that these boys and girls will indeed be tomorrow’s leaders – and perhaps one day become leaders here at the State Capitol.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.