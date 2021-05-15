Since the founding of Oklahoma State University in 1890, only 18 individuals have served as president – the 18th being Burns Hargis, who will retire from that post at the end of June. I was so proud to welcome President Hargis to the Senate on Wednesday to honor his service and many accomplishments during his tenure. Along with First Cowgirl Ann Hargis, President Hargis has guided OSU to new heights, building a better future for the institution, for the more than 70,000 students who earned degrees during his service, and our entire state.
His achievements have been nothing short of phenomenal, and they were recounted in a citation I authored, along with Representatives Trish Ranson, John Talley and Ty Burns. The citation was presented in both the Senate and the House.
During his presidency, over $2 billion in private funds were raised to support OSU priorities, and $1.6 billion was received in external grants for research. New Alumni Association Life Members increased by 111 percent, and there was a 27 percent increase in Alumni Association Members. The university added more than 2.5 million square feet of new/modernized world-class facilities for research, learning, performing arts, and athletics. Additionally, the five largest freshman classes in the history of OSU were recorded, and the number of first-year out-of-state students and minority undergraduate enrollments doubled.
From the bottom of my heart, I thank President Hargis, and his wife Ann, for all they have done to make this great university greater, creating an even stronger foundation for Dr. Kayse Shrum to build upon as she prepares to become the 19th president to lead OSU.
That evening we had our annual gathering of Capitol Cowboys – this is a group of legislators who graduated from OSU and bleed orange to this day.
While we continued our celebration of our outgoing president’s tenure, I also helped present a second citation we authored celebrating the OSU Homecoming Centennial.
Technically, that anniversary should have been marked last fall, because OSU’s very first official Homecoming event was put on by the Alumni Association in 1920, but the pandemic forced the celebration to be delayed until 2021. We’re making up for it this year.
As part of those early celebrations, sororities began decorating their houses, and as the decorations grew, so did the crowds. In 1966, cars were abandoned and the alumni simply “walked around,” creating the famous Walkaround tradition. The first parade was in 1930 and was more than a mile long. Today’s parade routinely exceeds that with more than 130 entries. Unlike many other college Homecomings, OSU’s is entirely student run with more than 200 students on three Alumni Association-sponsored committees, plus thousands more serving through residence halls, Greek houses and student organizations. It’s simply one of the best Homecoming events in the country.
I hope everyone will make plans to join in this year’s Homecoming centennial celebration, which will be held October 22-30 in Stillwater. It’s been a fantastic 100 years, and the best is yet to come.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
