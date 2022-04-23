This past week, we approved what may be one of the most impactful economic development and diversification measures in the history of our state. HB 4455 would offer rebates to a manufacturing facility that would make a minimum $3.6 billion investment in our state and create at least 4,000 direct jobs – when you include indirect jobs, that number is projected to double.
Known as the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development (LEAD) Act of 2022, this bill creates the mechanism for a rebate program designed with multiple safeguards. The LEAD Act creates a fund into which $698 million in existing revenue would be deposited, but not one dime would go to the company unless specific benchmarks are met. The company must follow through with that $3.6 billion investment and create a minimum of 500 jobs the first year, 1,000 the second year 2,500 by the third year, then 4,000 by the fourth year, and maintain those jobs into year five. The legislation also establishes metrics for a subsidiary company to receive rebates, which include a minimum capital investment of $500 million. The ultimate economic impact for our state is estimated to be $26.4 billion.
This package represents a huge opportunity that will benefit all of Oklahoma for generations to come, and I was proud to help pass this legislation.
I also want to mention how happy I was to welcome the Glencoe High School Boys Basketball Team to the Senate this past week. Under the leadership of head coach Jeff Weedn, the boys played the Oklahoma Class B championship game last month, and with 6.8 seconds left on the clock, Jaken Weedn’s free throws sealed the 2022 Class B Boys state title with a 46-45 victory over Roff. Congratulations to this outstanding team.
Finally, this past Tuesday marked the 27th anniversary of the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, an attack that remains the worst case of domestic terrorism in our nation’s history. Nineteen children and babies were among the 168 victims who died that day, and hundreds more were injured.
Although it has been 27 years, the families of those lost, the survivors and the first-responders continue to be impacted by the events of that terrible day. Please remember them in your prayers. But it’s important to remember that in the aftermath, we also saw the resilience and generosity of spirit that are part of the fabric of this state as Oklahomans reached out to help in any way they could, providing food, clothing and supplies to first responders, contributing money and donating blood. It became known as the Oklahoma Standard.
If you haven’t visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, I hope you’ll make plans to go there. We must never forget the events of that terrible day, or the lessons learned.
