In my last article, I told you about the education funding agreement that was reached, representing a historic investment in our schools of $650 million, which included teacher pay raises, programs to improve school security, reading sufficiency, boosts in key formula weights and more.
While work on the overall budget begins nearly as soon as the previous legislative session ends, as the saying goes, the devil is always in the details. Because education makes up the largest part of the state budget, until all of those details have been resolved, the rest of the budget cannot be finalized. Once that education agreement was reached, negotiators for the chamber were able to begin finalizing appropriations for other state agencies to complete work on the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, which will take effect on July 1. The budget agreement also included tax relief, with the elimination of the corporate franchise tax and the state income tax marriage penalty.
We also voted on bills allocating the remaining funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, addressing critical needs facing the state that were heightened as a result of the pandemic. These one-time dollars are funding transformational projects throughout the state to modernize infrastructure, expand broadband, increase access to health and mental health care, and address workforce development in a variety of areas and provide funding for programs assisting victims of domestic violence, hunger, and other critical needs.
We also continued working through executive nominations including another from Senate District 21, M. Brandon Meyer, Senior Associate Athletic Director and Legal Counsel for OSU Athletics. He was nominated to continue his service as a member of the Teachers Retirement System representing higher education.
I also was honored to welcome Emmie Kennemer, a senior from Stillwater High School to serve as a Senate page this past week. Emmie assisted us during a remarkably busy week of committee and floor work. She plans to attend the University of Tulsa to study mechanical engineering. Her service was greatly appreciated, and I wish Emmie the best in her future endeavors.
I also want to congratulate the City of Cushing and the Cushing Economic Development Foundation, Inc., after it was announced that Southern Rock Energy Partners, LLC had selected Cushing as the site for our country’s next-generation, full conversion crude refinery. The project is expected to have $5.56 billion in capital investment with 423 full-time employees for operations. Total economic impact for the first 10 years of operations for the Cushing area and the state of Oklahoma is projected to be more than $18 billion. That’s outstanding news for all of Senate District 21.
I appreciate the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
