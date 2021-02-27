I was very gratified to see that the president had approved our state’s request for additional storm assistance following the historic snows and arctic temperatures that impacted Oklahoma during February. This will provide much needed federal funding for our municipalities, counties and tribes in all 77 counties for infrastructure repairs and other costs resulting from the extreme winter weather.
The latest round of aid will also help homeowners, renters and business owners impacted by the storm in 16 counties, but more can be added as individuals report damage. A county must hit a certain financial threshold of damage to get approved for this federal aid. If you experienced damages as a result of the weather, please go to damage.ok.gov to make a report, including flooding from broken pipes, power surges that may have caused damage, the number of days without water, gas or electricity, and if you were displaced because of the storm as well as how many days and any injuries as a result of the weather.
Because of the sustained below-normal temperatures, the use of natural gas and electricity both spiked, and as a result, we anticipate higher utility prices. This past week, the governor, legislative leaders and other state officials announced a concerted effort to mitigate the impact of those increases and help make sure our state is better prepared for future winter weather events.
The attorney general is already looking at possible violations of the state law to prevent price gouging during emergencies. He’s also called on utility companies to pause autopayment programs and switch to manual payments. I would recommend if you have your natural gas or electric bills set up for automatic payments, you switch yours over to manual payment.
We continue to see more good news about our state’s fight against COVID-19. The number of new infections has continued to decline, and starting this past week, vaccinations were made available to teachers, support staff and to individuals with comorbidities.
If you’d like to receive your vaccine, the first step is to get registered at www.vaccinate.ok.gov. You should receive an email letting you know that you’ve successfully registered and if you are in a group currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Once you’ve gotten the notification that you are eligible, you’ll need to keep checking the website link in the email for available vaccination appointments. Those without internet access can get help signing up by calling 211.
In the meantime, work on legislation continues at the Capitol. Thursday, Feb. 25, was the deadline for most Senate Committees to consider measures that started out in this chamber. Because of the interruptions due to the weather, we did extend the deadline for bills scheduled to be heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee until March 3. These include policy bills that may have a fiscal impact. The deadline for hearing bills in the full Senate is March 11.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
