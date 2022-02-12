While work takes place here in the Senate and at the state Capitol throughout the year, we cannot take official action on legislation or the budget until the session begins.
On Feb. 7, the Second Session of the 58th Legislature convened.
The focus of the first day of the session is always on the governor’s State of the State address, where he outlines his priorities for the session.
In previous years, bills were still being assigned to various committees, so often, there wasn’t a full slate of committee meetings until the second week of the session. That gave committees less time to hear bills, sometimes leading to very lengthy agendas as we approached our deadline for votes.
While these deadlines are created to keep the bills moving through the process, having a backlog leads to longer agendas and days that can stretch late into the evening. This makes it more difficult for members to fully study every bill before votes are scheduled in committee or on the floor.
This year, every bill was assigned to committee before the session even began, which meant all our committee chairs were able to begin putting together their agendas sooner and begin holding meetings from the get-go. I believe this change will better promote transparency and help us better manage our workflow.
As I previously mentioned, there were nearly 800 new measures filed ahead of the 2022 session just in the Senate, with just as many carrying over from last year that still could be heard.
I do want to mention that the Capitol is fully opened up this session. The multi-year restoration and repair project is now in its final months, and the building is stunning. Visitors are welcome to come observe committee meetings and floor sessions throughout the week. To view or download committee and floor agendas, or to view committees or floor sessions online, please go to the official Senate website at oksenate.gov.
This past Wednesday, I was very proud to welcome Jimmy Hilfiger, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, of Stillwater, to serve as “Nurse of the Day.” During the session, when you include all the members of the Legislature, staff, other agencies within the building and visitors, there can be hundreds of people, sometimes thousands, in the Capitol. Medical emergencies can and do occur, and citizens who serve as doctor or nurse of the day help care for those who may need assistance. My thanks to Jimmy for sharing his time, expertise, and talent with us at the Capitol this session.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
