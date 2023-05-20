Throughout the legislative session, negotiations have been ongoing as leaders determined how best to support education in Oklahoma. Each chamber had a shared goal of investing more in our teachers and in our classrooms, but as you can imagine, had different views on the best way to achieve those things.
This past Monday, however, leaders from the Senate, the House and Governor Stitt announced they’d reached an agreement that would represent the largest single investment in our schools in the history of the state.
The package includes $625 million in recurring total investment in public education.
Five hundred million of that will go directly in the education funding formula and will provide teachers with up to four years’ experience raises of $3,000, while those with five to nine years’ experience will receive a $4,000 increase. Teachers who’ve been in the classroom 10 to 15 years will see a pay raise of $5,000, and teachers with 15 or more years of experience will receive $6,000.
Early on this session, the Senate also advocated for paid maternity leave for teachers. The agreement between legislative leaders and the governor includes six weeks of paid maternity leave. We know we are in competition with surrounding states and even other professions as we work to keep teachers in Oklahoma classrooms and incentivize college students to enter education. I believe investments in salary and in a benefit that better supports new mothers are both critical to those efforts.
The agreement includes an additional $10 million for a three-year literacy program to employ a literacy instructional team to support districts, as well as $125 million for the Redbud Fund that largely benefits rural schools that don’t have the same ad valorem tax collections as others.
The package also includes an additional $150 million for a three-year school safety and security pilot program, which will provide every district with a school resource officer, or security upgrades, depending on each district’s needs. For each year of the program every Oklahoma public school district will receive about $96,000.
Adjustments have also been made to some of the weights in the formula, including the first increase in the transportation weight since 1983. With increasing fuel prices, this was something schools throughout Senate District 21 and across the state greatly needed.
Because education makes up the lion’s share of appropriations, reaching these agreements has been imperative to completing the rest of the budget negotiations. We also have work remaining on the consideration of executive nominations to state boards, commissions and agencies, and conference committee reports to resolve differences between Senate and House versions of policy bills.
On Thursday, I had the privilege of presenting the executive nomination of Blayne Arthur to continue her service as president of the State Board of Agriculture and cabinet secretary of agriculture. Sec. Arthur has done an excellent job, and with the full Senate’s confirmation, she will continue to serve in both of those roles.
Even though we are nearing the end of the regular legislative session, there are still special events being held at the Capitol to raise awareness about various communities, institutions, industries and cultures. This past week marked the very first time an event was held under the dome celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month. Nearly three percent of all Oklahomans identify as Asian American or Pacific Islander, and they’ve had a tremendous impact on our state and nation as leaders in government, business, science, the arts, education and more. It was a wonderful event, and I appreciate the opportunity to learn more about our fellow Oklahomans.
I appreciate the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
