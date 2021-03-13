March 11 was the deadline for Senate floor votes on bills that were introduced in this chamber.
We worked through just over 250 bills this week alone in order to meet the deadline, passing bills on a range of subjects that will make a positive difference for citizens throughout Oklahoma.
One of the bills I’m very excited to tell you about is Senate Bill 593. It would reinstate the full sales tax exemption on the purchase of motor vehicles and trailers. Back in 2017, we were facing significant revenue downturns that required targeted cuts and other measures to help ensure funding for core services, like education, transportation, health and public safety. One of the hard decisions the Legislature and governor made that session in order to close the budget gap was to remove 1.25 percent of the sales tax exemption on motor vehicles and trailers. We said at the time that our goal was ultimately to restore that exemption. It’s a promise we kept this past week with the passage of SB 593.
That measure now moves to the House, and I hope they will work quickly to help us get this bill to the governor’s desk.
Another measure we approved ahead of the deadline was a bill called “Everett’s Law.” It’s named for a 3-year-old Oklahoma boy named Everett who has Down Syndrome and was born with a congenital heart issue. He’s already had five surgeries in his short life and is healthy at this point, but his parents learned that under current Oklahoma law, should Everett ever need a heart transplant, his diagnosis of Down Syndrome could result in a denial for an organ transplant. Everett’s Law would ensure no Oklahoman could be turned down for a life-saving organ transplant strictly on the basis of their disability.
Among the committees I serve on is the Senate’s Agriculture and Wildlife Committee. We passed measures designed to help Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, and those bills were also approved by the March 11 deadline.
One of those measures, SB 772, would ensure the right to hunt coyotes at night with a thermal scope or spotlight and without a permit, although it requires permission of the property owner. Coyotes are a threat to livestock, including cattle, sheep and goats and other animals. This enables ranchers and farmers to protect their investments.
Earlier this session, the Senate passed a measure to reauthorize government boards and commissions to meet virtually for the duration of the pandemic. It was something we had temporarily authorized in order to protect officials and the public from potential exposures to COVID-19, however that authorization expired in November. That measure was the first bill signed into law by the governor this year. Under this act, the exemptions will remain in effect until Feb. 15, 2022 or until 30 days after the state of emergency declared by the governor expires, whichever occurs first.
What we saw was that these livestreams have made it possible for more citizens to be able to participate in public meetings than ever before.
This past week, the full Senate approved SB 1032 to require all public meetings at a physical location to include a livestream for citizens to be able to view meetings virtually, unless the governmental entity faces technical or logistically difficulties. It automatically allows for completely virtual public meetings immediately upon the declaration of an emergency by the governor, in all counties covered by each emergency declaration.
These measures must now be approved by House committees, then by their full chamber.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol.
