We’ve just completed the eighth week of the 2021 legislative session. Senate committees are continuing to work through House bills, and those of us who chair appropriations subcommittees are continuing to work on the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
Our fiscal analysts have also been breaking down how Oklahoma, our counties and local governments will benefit from the latest round of federal stimulus funding. The estimated total grant funding to Oklahoma will be nearly $6.4 billion. The state fiscal relief portion is estimated to be about $2.1 billion, with local fiscal relief expected to be $1.3 billion. The projected local relief portion of the package includes $767 million for the state’s 77 counties; nine metro cities will receive a combined $303 million; and $237 million allocated to 580 other local governments throughout our state. Additionally, we expect $166 million for capital projects.
No doubt education has been impacted by the pandemic in a myriad of ways. The federal package will include $1.4 billion for common education emergency relief, and nearly $430 million for higher education emergency relief. There’s an additional $41 million in emergency assistance to non-public schools.
There are other categories of relief that will also benefit local communities in a number of areas. The federal package includes $8.4 million for congregate and home delivered meals, which directly impacts the health and nutrition of older Oklahomans. There’s a $15 million mental health block grant, and $14 million for a substance abuse block grant. Additionally, there’s a childcare and development block grant of $227 million, and additional grants totaling more than $500 million.
There are other areas of federal resources beyond everything I’ve outlined above. These include the $1,400 in direct payments to Oklahomans, and the total amount for that is $4.8 million.
We’ve also been told there will be additional funding for Oklahoma as one of the new states that has expanded Medicaid – that expansion was approved by state voters last year.
Beyond those resources, the federal government has extended the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the CARES Act until Sept. 6. This latest assistance increases the total number of weeks of benefits available from 50 to 79.
Again, at this point, these figures are estimates, and states are still waiting on guidance from the federal government on allowable expenditures. I’ll keep you updated.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
