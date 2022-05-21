This week, we approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which begins this July 1. It’ a budget that prioritizes our core services of government, makes targeted investments that will move Oklahoma forward, returns taxpayer money, and sets aside additional savings to ensure we can weather future economic changes.
The budget itself is $9.7 billion, which represents a 9.7 percent increase compared to FY 2022. At 44 percent, the biggest piece of the budget pie goes to education. The budget funds public K-12 schools at the highest level in state history, at $3.2 billion, with billions more in federal pandemic aid for schools and surging local property tax revenues for many of the state’s school districts. Higher education will receive $873 million, which includes an increase of $60.6 million, which is the largest increase Oklahoma colleges and universities in recent history.
The budget also includes significant investments in public safety, with 30 percent pay raises for our Highway Patrol troopers and for investigation agents in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. There’s also increased funding for law enforcement training and academies, fighting crimes against children, and funding to support mental health for law enforcement officers.
This budget will also eliminate the state’s 13-year waiting list for people needing developmental disability services. This is something we’ve been working towards for some time, and that effort ramped up last year with the first-ever complete assessment of the needs of every individual on that waitlist. The budget includes an increased appropriation of $32.5 million, which should enable us to completely eliminate that waiting list in 18 to 24 months. This will make a huge difference in the lives of thousands of Oklahomans.
The budget also includes inflation relief, returning $181 million to taxpayers with one-time rebates of $75 for individuals and $150 for families, which will be paid in December. We’ve also reinstated the 1.25 percent sales tax exemption on motor vehicle sales that was rescinded in 2017, a savings to taxpayers of $188 million.
We’ve also included $1 billion for economic development with safeguards to ensure certain benchmarks for investment and job creation must be met first. This represents an important effort to diversify our economy and create thousands of jobs in our state.
Even with all of these important investments, we continued to apply our fiscally conservative approach of not spending the full amount of revenue authorized in order to further boost our emergency savings and avoid overspending. In fact, our savings are projected to reach $2.6 billion next year, the largest amount in the history of our state.
While no single agency, no individual legislator, gets everything they want, I believe this budget achieves our continued goal of prioritizing and funding our core services, making key investments that will spur economic growth in the years ahead, and provide additional savings to keep our state strong in challenging economic times.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
