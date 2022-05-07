By the time the deadline had passed on April 28 for each chamber to hold floor votes on the other’s bills, the Senate had approved 213 House measures, and the House had passed 241 Senate bills. By Wednesday of this past week, the governor had already signed some 208 bills into law, with one becoming law without his signature, and he had vetoed a total of eight measures.
Despite the deadline, there are still more floor votes to come. Sometimes a bill is amended by the opposite chamber. If the chamber of origin doesn’t agree with those changes, the author can request a conference committee so that a unified version can be crafted, which then must return to each chamber for a final vote, so we’ll see bills like that coming to the floor in these final weeks of the session.
We’re also continuing to hold floor votes on executive nominations. These are the individuals appointed by the governor to serve in various positions in state government, but which require final approval from the Senate. Work continues on the 2023 Fiscal Year Budget. Under Oklahoma’s Constitution, the latest we can meet this session is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 27. We should know soon if we will be able to adjourn sooner, or if we’ll be working up until that deadline.
State Treasurer Randy McDaniel has issued his revenue report for the month of April. Gross receipts surged to a record high of $2.04 billion, up 37 percent from a year ago and the first time collections for any month have topped $2 billion. That points to a strong economy, but he also urges caution moving forward, noting that sales and use tax receipts are up by less than the rate of inflation, and gross production and motor vehicle revenues are actually lower than collections from last April. Inflation is also a factor to be considered.
This just supports my contention that while we should celebrate our strong economy, we must also be thoughtful and approach the budget in a fiscally conservative way. We must continue to exercise discipline and not spend the maximum amount certified for appropriations. We can fund our core services, make important one-time investments and look toward increasing our emergency savings. This will ensure we are prepared to face any downturns in the economy that could occur in the future.
You may recall that last month we met in a special joint session to express our thanks to members of the Oklahoma National Guard. This past week, another joint session was held so that we could thank Oklahoma’s veterans for their service. It is an honor to participate in these events, and to continue to champion legislation that honors and supports our active and retired military.
Finally, I was so proud to welcome OSU’s Equestrian Team to the Oklahoma Senate, where they were honored for becoming the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) National Champions this spring. Once again, OSU’s students are representing our state with honor and distinction, and we couldn’t be prouder.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
