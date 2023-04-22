My heart bleeds orange. My wife and I are both OSU graduates, and throughout my career as a CPA and my service in the Oklahoma Senate, we have continued to support our alma mater and have volunteered at the university, especially with international students, for many years.
It’s the largest university system in the state, with more than 33,500 students across five-campuses in Oklahoma. It’s a nationally ranked Tier 1 research university cultivating future STEM leaders and building on its legacy of providing solutions to our state’s most pressing challenges through the outstanding research work being done by faculty and students.
This past week we celebrated one of my favorite traditions at the state Capitol – OSU Capitol Cowboy Day. I had the great pleasure of presenting a citation on the floor of the Senate, which was also sponsored by Senator Chuck Hall, who also serves part of Stillwater, Representative Trish Ranson and Representative John Talley. We also welcomed OSU Alumni Association President Dr. Ann Caine and President Kayse Shrum to the chamber, along with Pistol Pete. I appreciate the dedication and outstanding leadership President Shrum has provided our university since first taking office in 2021.
On the same day we honored OSU, we passed a critical piece of legislation that will benefit the university, its students and our state for decades to come, thanks to the leadership of President Shrum. House Bill 2863 will create a new entity called the Oklahoma State University Veterinary Medicine Authority (OSUVMA) to oversee and support the veterinary medicine education programs of the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine.
The demand for large animal veterinarians has dramatically increased in our state even as the numbers of veterinarians continues to decrease. The need for more veterinarians is especially crucial in rural Oklahoma. Just last year, the USDA classified seven regions, spanning 29 Oklahoma counties as “Private Practice Rural Area Food Animal Medicine Shortage Areas.”
OSU’s leadership spent the last year working on a long-term, sustainable plan to allow the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine to rebuild its brand and regain its reputation as a veterinary medicine powerhouse through more focus and investment on clinical training and modernizing the state’s only veterinary medicine teaching hospital.
Oklahoma has three teaching hospitals, including the OSU Medical Center, OU’s Medical Center and the OSU Veterinary Medicine Hospital. The medical schools both have existing authorities that have served our state well. HB 2863 replicates those successful models to create the OSU Veterinary Medicine Authority.
This bill was approved earlier this session in the House with a vote of 97 to 7, and was approved in the Senate 47 to 1. This is proof that overwhelmingly, members of both chambers understand the importance of OSU’s veterinary medicine program and are committed to implementing these transformational changes to the betterment of the university and our entire state.
I appreciate the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
