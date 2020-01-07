It’s a new year and with it comes new opportunities and challenges. That’s certainly the case at the state Capitol. We’re now just about a month away from the beginning of a new legislative session – one that brings with it both opportunities and challenges as we work together to create a budget and public policy that will move Oklahoma forward.
As I’ve said many times, the most important job mandated to legislators by the Oklahoma Constitution is the task of writing and passing a balanced budget. Shortly before the holidays, the State Board of Equalization made its preliminary revenue certification – this report gives us our first official look at how much money is projected to be available for appropriations for the coming fiscal year.
Based on briefings by economists and staff about the current state of our economy, the news that we would basically have a flat budget for Fiscal Year 2021 was not really a surprise at all. We knew the economy had slowed and that the main factor has been lower than projected oil and gas prices. At the December meeting, the Board of Equalization certified more than $8.3 billion for FY 2021, a nearly $9.4 million increase from the previous year. This represents growth of 0.1 percent.
It’s extremely important to put those numbers in perspective. While any growth over the previous year is a plus, we already know that we have close to $200 million in obligations for things like the ad valorem reimbursements to the schools, the bond debt on the Capitol and increased cost for teacher health care benefits to address in next year’s budget.
What this means is despite revenue growth, there are more obligations and needs than resources. It is a challenge, but it also presents us with the opportunity to look for innovations and efficiencies that will help us address all our priorities and maximize every dollar we are entrusted to appropriate.
As I said, the December meeting was a preliminary certification of available revenue. Those figures may be updated when the Equalization Board meets again in late February. I’ll keep you updated.
In the meantime, attention at the Capitol is focused on finishing up work on proposed legislation to be filed ahead of the 2020 session. The bill filing deadline for this year is Thursday, Jan. 16, and the 2020 session will convene on Monday, Feb. 3.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.